Williamson County Property Transfers March 30, 2026

See where houses and property sold from March 30 to April 2, 2026, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$699,000
|Waters Edge Sec6 Pb 77 Pg 112
|131 Calm Waters St
|Franklin
|37064
|$900,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec15 Pb 61 Pg 11
|214 Fowler Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$999,467
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|8209 Ashbury Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,065,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|630 Mayswift Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,045,000
|4794 Murfreesboro Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$749,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec W Pb 15 Pg 62
|108 Ben Brush Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$3,850,000
|Troubadour Sec 12B Pb 85 Pg 148
|8381 Six String Pvt Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,650,000
|River Oaks Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 22
|6304 Milbrook Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$597,156
|Reserves On Chester Ph2 Pb 87 Pg 39
|Ruzek Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$980,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec10B Pb 65 Pg 76
|2293 Coppergate Way
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,350,000
|Cromwell Sec 2 Pb 61 Pg 17
|1848 Burland Crescent
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,400,000
|9580 Crockett Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$794,990
|August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 12
|5958 Hunt Valley Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$809,900
|Ashlyn Pb 83 Pg 40
|7321 Katherine Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$600,000
|Bowie Meadows Ph1 Pb 85 Pg 127
|7456 Cox Run Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$820,000
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 136
|7032 Balcolm Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$789,999
|Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 8
|2421 Nolan Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$635,880
|Wilkerson Place Ph1A Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107
|373 Hammock Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,229,000
|Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 62 Pg 61
|9080 Keats St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,725,000
|Splendor Ridge Pb 75 Pg 145
|155 Splendor Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$960,000
|Westhaven Sec 26 Rev 1 Pb 53 Pg 53
|1375 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$785,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 31 Pg 24
|403 Freesia Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$865,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 Pb 75 Pg 81
|3020 Whitstable Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,229,000
|Catalina Ph 4 Pb 57 Pg 110
|737 Alameda Ave
|Nolensville
|37135
|$850,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec26 Pb 64 Pg 92
|2049 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,545,000
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147
|4024 Forestside Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,980,000
|Governors Club The Ph 8 Pb 34 Pg 28
|4 Ironwood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,190,000
|Foxboro Est Sec 9 Pb 11 Pg 83
|802 Steeplechase Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,146,100
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3311 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,149,990
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5204 Fairhaven Pvt Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,150,000
|Chestnut Bend Sec 5 Pb 28 Pg 101
|846 Walden Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,220,000
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5088 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$665,000
|Preserve @ Pb 33 Pg 28
|812 Hartington Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$800,000
|Heath Pl At Franklin Pb 9 Pg 22
|1609 Cabot Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$374,000
|201 -B Folsom Pvt Pass
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$321,900
|Hardison Hills Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 141
|1101 Downs Blvd #194
|Franklin
|37064
|$795,000
|Barclay Place Pb 52 Pg 94
|308 Fanchers Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$498,000
|Colletta Park Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 10
|3004 Copley Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$550,000
|7164 Dice Lampley Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,350,000
|Sonoma Sec 2 Pb 54 Pg 71
|1805 Benziger Ter
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,050,000
|Amelia Park Sec4 Pb 64 Pg 20
|1820 Lanceford Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,500,000
|Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 3
|3200 Arundel Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,267,500
|711 Sneed Rd W
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,316,046
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|8057 Whitcroft Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$190,000
|Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C073
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #M-3
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,450,000
|Carriage Hills Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 195
|8344 Carriage Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,302,796
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|8005 Whitcroft Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$455,000
|Wilkerson Place Ph1A Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107
|227 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,262,500
|1909 Evergreen Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,100,000
|Lockwood Glen Sec8 Pb 67 Pg 104
|2007 Mcavoy Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$889,651
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3328 Longport Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$15,000
|Village At Thompson Sta
|2637 Thompsons Sta Rd E
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$37,750
|Village At Thompson Sta
|2633 Thompsons Sta Rd E
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$48,250
|Petercsak
|2623 Thompsons Sta Rd E
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$78,550
|2619 Thompsons Sta Rd E
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$57,350
|2621 Thompsons Sta Rd E
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$92,600
|2615 Thompsons Sta Rd E
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$98,650
|2611 Thompsons Sta Rd E
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,620,750
|Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 44
|550 Midway Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$195,000
|Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C073
|601 Boyd Mill Ave #M-3
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,020,000
|Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108
|3009 Winterberry Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$730,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph3 Pb 58 Pg 66
|8018 Fenwick Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,300,000
|Brenthaven East Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 40
|1415 Devens Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$360,000
|Loopers Landing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 76
|2111 Loudenslager Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$465,000
|Haynes Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 71
|2925 Wills Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$470,000
|Cumberland Estates Ph4 Pb 78 Pg 68
|6004 Venable Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$725,000
|River Rest Est Sec 5 Pb 8 Pg 28
|1309 Blue Springs Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,400,000
|Moncibais John
|2836 Buford Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$4,444,000
|Witherspoon Sec7 Pb 75 Pg 84
|9316 Edenwilde Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$385,000
|Hardison Hills Sec 5 Pb 45 Pg 71
|1101 Downs Blvd #267
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,010,000
|Foxboro Est Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 21
|9255 Hunterboro Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$220,000
|Vaughn Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$5,885,100
|1735 Old Natchez Tr
|Franklin
|37069
|$530,000
|7929 Daugherty-Capley Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$670,000
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 103
|3207 Nolen Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$911,800
|Westhaven Sec66 Pb 85 Pg 56
|1016 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,550,000
|Gilchrist South Pb 64 Pg 23
|209 Gilchrist South Cir
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,175,000
|Redwing Farms Sec 4 Ph 1 Pb 13 Pg 69
|1351 Holly Hill Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,599,000
|Chardonnay Sec 2 Pb 53 Pg 117
|9084 Chardonnay Tr
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,099,990
|Kings Chapel Sec15 Rev 1 Pb 85 Pg 150
|5721 Nola Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,350,000
|Savage Pointe Woods Pb 64 Pg 112
|4450 Savage Pointe Pvt Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,675,000
|Natchez Valley Ph 1 Pb 27 Pg 53
|1075 Natchez Valley Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,750,000
|Wyelea Farms Sec2 Pb 86 Pg 139
|4001 Southrop Pvt Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,475,000
|Sornat Michael Pb 64 Pg 61
|2236 Osburn Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$850,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec7A Pb 59 Pg 37
|2017 Devonwood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$975,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 10-A Pb 62 Pg 4
|2683 Dunstan Place Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,900,000
|Wetherbrooke Sec 3 Pb 44 Pg 144
|618 Calverton Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$897,960
|Southern Woods Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 42
|1520 Pinkerton Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,100,000
|Annandale Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 143
|397 Grovehurst Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$665,000
|Wynwood Park Ph2 Pb 80 Pg 140
|7131 Frances St
|Fairview
|37062
|$755,000
|Carters Glen Pb 44 Pg 107
|130 Carters Glen Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$575,000
|Drumright Hills Pb 75 Pg 147
|6834 Drumright Hill Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$953,920
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|3150 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$459,900
|Wiley Circle Pb 85 Pg 62
|7099 Wiley Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$14,650,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 32 Pb 32 Pg 121
|620 Bakers Bridge Ave
|Franklin
|37067
|$710,000
|Dallas Downs Sec 20 Pb 16 Pg 149
|2569 Winder Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$910,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec15 Pb 61 Pg 11
|76 Molly Bright Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,469,900
|Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 86 Pg 124
|8011 Cane Creek Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$600,000
|Wades Grove Sec17A Pb 65 Pg 18
|4005 Red Brick Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$600,000
|Wades Grove Sec17A Pb 65 Pg 18
|4005 Red Brick Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,200,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec37 Pb 68 Pg 133
|1024 Cumberland Valley Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$188,574
|Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108
|4121 Brendlyn Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$875,000
|Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108
|2215 Potter Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$5,600,000
|5204 Drury Ln
|Franklin
|37064
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