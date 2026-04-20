Williamson County Property Transfers March 30, 2026

See where houses and property sold from March 30 to April 2, 2026, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $699,000 Waters Edge Sec6 Pb 77 Pg 112 131 Calm Waters St Franklin 37064 $900,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec15 Pb 61 Pg 11 214 Fowler Cir Franklin 37064 $999,467 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 8209 Ashbury Ct College Grove 37046 $1,065,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29 630 Mayswift Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,045,000 4794 Murfreesboro Rd Arrington 37014 $749,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec W Pb 15 Pg 62 108 Ben Brush Cir Franklin 37069 $3,850,000 Troubadour Sec 12B Pb 85 Pg 148 8381 Six String Pvt Dr College Grove 37046 $1,650,000 River Oaks Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 22 6304 Milbrook Rd Brentwood 37027 $597,156 Reserves On Chester Ph2 Pb 87 Pg 39 Ruzek Ct Fairview 37062 $980,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec10B Pb 65 Pg 76 2293 Coppergate Way Thompsons Station 37179 $2,350,000 Cromwell Sec 2 Pb 61 Pg 17 1848 Burland Crescent Brentwood 37027 $2,400,000 9580 Crockett Rd Brentwood 37027 $794,990 August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 12 5958 Hunt Valley Dr Spring Hill 37174 $809,900 Ashlyn Pb 83 Pg 40 7321 Katherine Ct Fairview 37062 $600,000 Bowie Meadows Ph1 Pb 85 Pg 127 7456 Cox Run Dr Fairview 37062 $820,000 Mcdaniel Estates Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 136 7032 Balcolm Ct College Grove 37046 $789,999 Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 8 2421 Nolan Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $635,880 Wilkerson Place Ph1A Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107 373 Hammock Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,229,000 Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 62 Pg 61 9080 Keats St Franklin 37064 $2,725,000 Splendor Ridge Pb 75 Pg 145 155 Splendor Ridge Dr Franklin 37064 $960,000 Westhaven Sec 26 Rev 1 Pb 53 Pg 53 1375 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $785,000 Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 31 Pg 24 403 Freesia Ct Franklin 37064 $865,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 Pb 75 Pg 81 3020 Whitstable Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $1,229,000 Catalina Ph 4 Pb 57 Pg 110 737 Alameda Ave Nolensville 37135 $850,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec26 Pb 64 Pg 92 2049 Beamon Dr Franklin 37064 $1,545,000 Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147 4024 Forestside Dr Franklin 37064 $1,980,000 Governors Club The Ph 8 Pb 34 Pg 28 4 Ironwood Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,190,000 Foxboro Est Sec 9 Pb 11 Pg 83 802 Steeplechase Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,146,100 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3311 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,149,990 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 5204 Fairhaven Pvt Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $1,150,000 Chestnut Bend Sec 5 Pb 28 Pg 101 846 Walden Dr Franklin 37064 $1,220,000 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 5088 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $665,000 Preserve @ Pb 33 Pg 28 812 Hartington Ct Franklin 37064 $800,000 Heath Pl At Franklin Pb 9 Pg 22 1609 Cabot Dr Franklin 37064 $374,000 201 -B Folsom Pvt Pass Spring Hill 37174 $321,900 Hardison Hills Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 141 1101 Downs Blvd #194 Franklin 37064 $795,000 Barclay Place Pb 52 Pg 94 308 Fanchers Ct Franklin 37064 $498,000 Colletta Park Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 10 3004 Copley Rd Franklin 37064 $550,000 7164 Dice Lampley Rd Fairview 37062 $1,350,000 Sonoma Sec 2 Pb 54 Pg 71 1805 Benziger Ter Brentwood 37027 $1,050,000 Amelia Park Sec4 Pb 64 Pg 20 1820 Lanceford Ct Franklin 37067 $1,500,000 Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 3 3200 Arundel Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,267,500 711 Sneed Rd W Franklin 37069 $1,316,046 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 8057 Whitcroft Dr College Grove 37046 $190,000 Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C073 601 Boyd Mill Ave #M-3 Franklin 37064 $1,450,000 Carriage Hills Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 195 8344 Carriage Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,302,796 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 8005 Whitcroft Dr College Grove 37046 $455,000 Wilkerson Place Ph1A Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107 227 Southmen Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,262,500 1909 Evergreen Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,100,000 Lockwood Glen Sec8 Pb 67 Pg 104 2007 Mcavoy Dr Franklin 37064 $889,651 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3328 Longport Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $15,000 Village At Thompson Sta 2637 Thompsons Sta Rd E Thompsons Station 37179 $37,750 Village At Thompson Sta 2633 Thompsons Sta Rd E Thompsons Station 37179 $48,250 Petercsak 2623 Thompsons Sta Rd E Thompsons Station 37179 $78,550 2619 Thompsons Sta Rd E Thompsons Station 37179 $57,350 2621 Thompsons Sta Rd E Thompsons Station 37179 $92,600 2615 Thompsons Sta Rd E Thompsons Station 37179 $98,650 2611 Thompsons Sta Rd E Thompsons Station 37179 $1,620,750 Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 44 550 Midway Cir Brentwood 37027 $195,000 Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C073 601 Boyd Mill Ave #M-3 Franklin 37064 $1,020,000 Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108 3009 Winterberry Dr Nolensville 37135 $730,000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph3 Pb 58 Pg 66 8018 Fenwick Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,300,000 Brenthaven East Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 40 1415 Devens Dr Brentwood 37027 $360,000 Loopers Landing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 76 2111 Loudenslager Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $465,000 Haynes Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 71 2925 Wills Ct Spring Hill 37174 $470,000 Cumberland Estates Ph4 Pb 78 Pg 68 6004 Venable Ct Fairview 37062 $725,000 River Rest Est Sec 5 Pb 8 Pg 28 1309 Blue Springs Rd Franklin 37064 $2,400,000 Moncibais John 2836 Buford Ln Spring Hill 37174 $4,444,000 Witherspoon Sec7 Pb 75 Pg 84 9316 Edenwilde Dr Brentwood 37027 $385,000 Hardison Hills Sec 5 Pb 45 Pg 71 1101 Downs Blvd #267 Franklin 37064 $1,010,000 Foxboro Est Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 21 9255 Hunterboro Dr Brentwood 37027 $220,000 Vaughn Rd Nashville 37221 $5,885,100 1735 Old Natchez Tr Franklin 37069 $530,000 7929 Daugherty-Capley Rd Primm Springs 38476 $670,000 Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 103 3207 Nolen Ln Franklin 37064 $911,800 Westhaven Sec66 Pb 85 Pg 56 1016 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $1,550,000 Gilchrist South Pb 64 Pg 23 209 Gilchrist South Cir Nolensville 37135 $1,175,000 Redwing Farms Sec 4 Ph 1 Pb 13 Pg 69 1351 Holly Hill Dr Franklin 37064 $1,599,000 Chardonnay Sec 2 Pb 53 Pg 117 9084 Chardonnay Tr Franklin 37067 $2,099,990 Kings Chapel Sec15 Rev 1 Pb 85 Pg 150 5721 Nola Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $2,350,000 Savage Pointe Woods Pb 64 Pg 112 4450 Savage Pointe Pvt Dr Franklin 37064 $2,675,000 Natchez Valley Ph 1 Pb 27 Pg 53 1075 Natchez Valley Ln Franklin 37064 $1,750,000 Wyelea Farms Sec2 Pb 86 Pg 139 4001 Southrop Pvt Rd Franklin 37069 $1,475,000 Sornat Michael Pb 64 Pg 61 2236 Osburn Rd Arrington 37014 $850,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec7A Pb 59 Pg 37 2017 Devonwood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $975,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 10-A Pb 62 Pg 4 2683 Dunstan Place Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,900,000 Wetherbrooke Sec 3 Pb 44 Pg 144 618 Calverton Ln Brentwood 37027 $897,960 Southern Woods Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 42 1520 Pinkerton Rd Brentwood 37027 $4,100,000 Annandale Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 143 397 Grovehurst Ln Brentwood 37027 $665,000 Wynwood Park Ph2 Pb 80 Pg 140 7131 Frances St Fairview 37062 $755,000 Carters Glen Pb 44 Pg 107 130 Carters Glen Pl Franklin 37064 $575,000 Drumright Hills Pb 75 Pg 147 6834 Drumright Hill Pvt Ln College Grove 37046 $953,920 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 3150 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $459,900 Wiley Circle Pb 85 Pg 62 7099 Wiley Cir Fairview 37062 $14,650,000 Cool Springs East Sec 32 Pb 32 Pg 121 620 Bakers Bridge Ave Franklin 37067 $710,000 Dallas Downs Sec 20 Pb 16 Pg 149 2569 Winder Dr Franklin 37064 $910,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec15 Pb 61 Pg 11 76 Molly Bright Ln Franklin 37064 $1,469,900 Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 86 Pg 124 8011 Cane Creek Rd Nashville 37221 $600,000 Wades Grove Sec17A Pb 65 Pg 18 4005 Red Brick Ct Spring Hill 37174 $600,000 Wades Grove Sec17A Pb 65 Pg 18 4005 Red Brick Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,200,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec37 Pb 68 Pg 133 1024 Cumberland Valley Dr Franklin 37064 $188,574 Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108 4121 Brendlyn Dr Nolensville 37135 $875,000 Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108 2215 Potter Place Nolensville 37135 $5,600,000 5204 Drury Ln Franklin 37064