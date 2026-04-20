Home Real Estate Property Transfers Williamson County Property Transfers March 30, 2026

Williamson County Property Transfers March 30, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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See where houses and property sold from March 30 to April 2, 2026, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$699,000Waters Edge Sec6 Pb 77 Pg 112131 Calm Waters StFranklin37064
$900,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec15 Pb 61 Pg 11214 Fowler CirFranklin37064
$999,467Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 658209 Ashbury CtCollege Grove37046
$1,065,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29630 Mayswift DrSpring Hill37174
$1,045,0004794 Murfreesboro RdArrington37014
$749,000Fieldstone Farms Sec W Pb 15 Pg 62108 Ben Brush CirFranklin37069
$3,850,000Troubadour Sec 12B Pb 85 Pg 1488381 Six String Pvt DrCollege Grove37046
$1,650,000River Oaks Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 226304 Milbrook RdBrentwood37027
$597,156Reserves On Chester Ph2 Pb 87 Pg 39Ruzek CtFairview37062
$980,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec10B Pb 65 Pg 762293 Coppergate WayThompsons Station37179
$2,350,000Cromwell Sec 2 Pb 61 Pg 171848 Burland CrescentBrentwood37027
$2,400,0009580 Crockett RdBrentwood37027
$794,990August Park Ph2 Pb 85 Pg 125958 Hunt Valley DrSpring Hill37174
$809,900Ashlyn Pb 83 Pg 407321 Katherine CtFairview37062
$600,000Bowie Meadows Ph1 Pb 85 Pg 1277456 Cox Run DrFairview37062
$820,000Mcdaniel Estates Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 1367032 Balcolm CtCollege Grove37046
$789,999Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 82421 Nolan DrThompsons Station37179
$635,880Wilkerson Place Ph1A Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107373 Hammock Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$1,229,000Westhaven Sec 40 Pb 62 Pg 619080 Keats StFranklin37064
$2,725,000Splendor Ridge Pb 75 Pg 145155 Splendor Ridge DrFranklin37064
$960,000Westhaven Sec 26 Rev 1 Pb 53 Pg 531375 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$785,000Sullivan Farms Sec A Pb 31 Pg 24403 Freesia CtFranklin37064
$865,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec15 Pb 75 Pg 813020 Whitstable CtThompsons Station37179
$1,229,000Catalina Ph 4 Pb 57 Pg 110737 Alameda AveNolensville37135
$850,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec26 Pb 64 Pg 922049 Beamon DrFranklin37064
$1,545,000Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1474024 Forestside DrFranklin37064
$1,980,000Governors Club The Ph 8 Pb 34 Pg 284 Ironwood LnBrentwood37027
$1,190,000Foxboro Est Sec 9 Pb 11 Pg 83802 Steeplechase DrBrentwood37027
$1,146,100Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503311 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$1,149,990Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685204 Fairhaven Pvt CtThompsons Station37179
$1,150,000Chestnut Bend Sec 5 Pb 28 Pg 101846 Walden DrFranklin37064
$1,220,000Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685088 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$665,000Preserve @ Pb 33 Pg 28812 Hartington CtFranklin37064
$800,000Heath Pl At Franklin Pb 9 Pg 221609 Cabot DrFranklin37064
$374,000201 -B Folsom Pvt PassSpring Hill37174
$321,900Hardison Hills Sec 3 Pb 39 Pg 1411101 Downs Blvd #194Franklin37064
$795,000Barclay Place Pb 52 Pg 94308 Fanchers CtFranklin37064
$498,000Colletta Park Sec1 Pb 87 Pg 103004 Copley RdFranklin37064
$550,0007164 Dice Lampley RdFairview37062
$1,350,000Sonoma Sec 2 Pb 54 Pg 711805 Benziger TerBrentwood37027
$1,050,000Amelia Park Sec4 Pb 64 Pg 201820 Lanceford CtFranklin37067
$1,500,000Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 33200 Arundel LnThompsons Station37179
$1,267,500711 Sneed Rd WFranklin37069
$1,316,046Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 658057 Whitcroft DrCollege Grove37046
$190,000Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C073601 Boyd Mill Ave #M-3Franklin37064
$1,450,000Carriage Hills Sec 3 Pb 10 Pg 1958344 Carriage Hills DrBrentwood37027
$1,302,796Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 658005 Whitcroft DrCollege Grove37046
$455,000Wilkerson Place Ph1A Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 107227 Southmen Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$1,262,5001909 Evergreen RdThompsons Station37179
$1,100,000Lockwood Glen Sec8 Pb 67 Pg 1042007 Mcavoy DrFranklin37064
$889,651Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223328 Longport LnThompsons Station37179
$15,000Village At Thompson Sta2637 Thompsons Sta Rd EThompsons Station37179
$37,750Village At Thompson Sta2633 Thompsons Sta Rd EThompsons Station37179
$48,250Petercsak2623 Thompsons Sta Rd EThompsons Station37179
$78,5502619 Thompsons Sta Rd EThompsons Station37179
$57,3502621 Thompsons Sta Rd EThompsons Station37179
$92,6002615 Thompsons Sta Rd EThompsons Station37179
$98,6502611 Thompsons Sta Rd EThompsons Station37179
$1,620,750Brentwood Country Club Pb 11 Pg 44550 Midway CirBrentwood37027
$195,000Laurelwood Pb 7 Pg 92 Block C073601 Boyd Mill Ave #M-3Franklin37064
$1,020,000Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 1083009 Winterberry DrNolensville37135
$730,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph3 Pb 58 Pg 668018 Fenwick LnSpring Hill37174
$1,300,000Brenthaven East Sec 2 Pb 5 Pg 401415 Devens DrBrentwood37027
$360,000Loopers Landing Sec 1 Pb 30 Pg 762111 Loudenslager DrThompsons Station37179
$465,000Haynes Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 712925 Wills CtSpring Hill37174
$470,000Cumberland Estates Ph4 Pb 78 Pg 686004 Venable CtFairview37062
$725,000River Rest Est Sec 5 Pb 8 Pg 281309 Blue Springs RdFranklin37064
$2,400,000Moncibais John2836 Buford LnSpring Hill37174
$4,444,000Witherspoon Sec7 Pb 75 Pg 849316 Edenwilde DrBrentwood37027
$385,000Hardison Hills Sec 5 Pb 45 Pg 711101 Downs Blvd #267Franklin37064
$1,010,000Foxboro Est Sec 2 Pb 19 Pg 219255 Hunterboro DrBrentwood37027
$220,000Vaughn RdNashville37221
$5,885,1001735 Old Natchez TrFranklin37069
$530,0007929 Daugherty-Capley RdPrimm Springs38476
$670,000Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 Pb 25 Pg 1033207 Nolen LnFranklin37064
$911,800Westhaven Sec66 Pb 85 Pg 561016 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$1,550,000Gilchrist South Pb 64 Pg 23209 Gilchrist South CirNolensville37135
$1,175,000Redwing Farms Sec 4 Ph 1 Pb 13 Pg 691351 Holly Hill DrFranklin37064
$1,599,000Chardonnay Sec 2 Pb 53 Pg 1179084 Chardonnay TrFranklin37067
$2,099,990Kings Chapel Sec15 Rev 1 Pb 85 Pg 1505721 Nola Pvt DrArrington37014
$2,350,000Savage Pointe Woods Pb 64 Pg 1124450 Savage Pointe Pvt DrFranklin37064
$2,675,000Natchez Valley Ph 1 Pb 27 Pg 531075 Natchez Valley LnFranklin37064
$1,750,000Wyelea Farms Sec2 Pb 86 Pg 1394001 Southrop Pvt RdFranklin37069
$1,475,000Sornat Michael Pb 64 Pg 612236 Osburn RdArrington37014
$850,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec7A Pb 59 Pg 372017 Devonwood LnThompsons Station37179
$975,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec 10-A Pb 62 Pg 42683 Dunstan Place DrThompsons Station37179
$1,900,000Wetherbrooke Sec 3 Pb 44 Pg 144618 Calverton LnBrentwood37027
$897,960Southern Woods Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 421520 Pinkerton RdBrentwood37027
$4,100,000Annandale Sec 5 Pb 43 Pg 143397 Grovehurst LnBrentwood37027
$665,000Wynwood Park Ph2 Pb 80 Pg 1407131 Frances StFairview37062
$755,000Carters Glen Pb 44 Pg 107130 Carters Glen PlFranklin37064
$575,000Drumright Hills Pb 75 Pg 1476834 Drumright Hill Pvt LnCollege Grove37046
$953,920Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1053150 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$459,900Wiley Circle Pb 85 Pg 627099 Wiley CirFairview37062
$14,650,000Cool Springs East Sec 32 Pb 32 Pg 121620 Bakers Bridge AveFranklin37067
$710,000Dallas Downs Sec 20 Pb 16 Pg 1492569 Winder DrFranklin37064
$910,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec15 Pb 61 Pg 1176 Molly Bright LnFranklin37064
$1,469,900Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 86 Pg 1248011 Cane Creek RdNashville37221
$600,000Wades Grove Sec17A Pb 65 Pg 184005 Red Brick CtSpring Hill37174
$600,000Wades Grove Sec17A Pb 65 Pg 184005 Red Brick CtSpring Hill37174
$1,200,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec37 Pb 68 Pg 1331024 Cumberland Valley DrFranklin37064
$188,574Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 1084121 Brendlyn DrNolensville37135
$875,000Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 1082215 Potter PlaceNolensville37135
$5,600,0005204 Drury LnFranklin37064

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