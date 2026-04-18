Home Weather 4/18/26: Overcast Conditions with Temps Reaching 74 and Low of 48; Winds...

4/18/26: Overcast Conditions with Temps Reaching 74 and Low of 48; Winds Up to 15 mph with Evening Rain Possible

By
Source Staff
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Williamson County is currently experiencing overcast conditions with a temperature of 60.8°F and wind speeds reaching 15.6 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the high temperature reached 73.8°F while the low was 47.5°F. For tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 47.5°F, with wind speeds remaining up to 15.2 mph. The chance of precipitation is around 45%, indicating a possibility of slight rain.

No official weather alerts are currently in effect for the area. Please remain updated on the local weather for any changes or developments.

Today's Details

High
74°F
Low
47°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
90%
UV Index
5.1 (Moderate)
Precip
46% chance · 0.15 in
Now
61°F · feels 57°F
Sunrise
6:10am
Sunset
7:23pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 74°F 47°F Rain: slight
Sunday 64°F 43°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 69°F 44°F Clear sky
Tuesday 74°F 49°F Overcast
Wednesday 75°F 49°F Overcast
Thursday 76°F 53°F Overcast
Friday 78°F 62°F Drizzle: light
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