4/18/26: Overcast Conditions with Temps Reaching 74 and Low of 48; Winds Up to 15 mph with Evening Rain Possible

Williamson County is currently experiencing overcast conditions with a temperature of 60.8°F and wind speeds reaching 15.6 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the high temperature reached 73.8°F while the low was 47.5°F. For tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 47.5°F, with wind speeds remaining up to 15.2 mph. The chance of precipitation is around 45%, indicating a possibility of slight rain.

No official weather alerts are currently in effect for the area. Please remain updated on the local weather for any changes or developments.

Today's Details High 74°F Low 47°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 90% UV Index 5.1 (Moderate) Precip 46% chance · 0.15 in Now 61°F · feels 57°F Sunrise 6:10am Sunset 7:23pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 74°F 47°F Rain: slight Sunday 64°F 43°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 69°F 44°F Clear sky Tuesday 74°F 49°F Overcast Wednesday 75°F 49°F Overcast Thursday 76°F 53°F Overcast Friday 78°F 62°F Drizzle: light

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