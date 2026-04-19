Home Weather 4/18/26: Overcast with Light Drizzle Tonight, Low 49.1, High Today 73.8; Wind...

4/18/26: Overcast with Light Drizzle Tonight, Low 49.1, High Today 73.8; Wind Gusts Up to 16.4 mph, Precip Chance 44%

By
Source Staff
-

Williamson County is currently experiencing overcast conditions with a temperature of 49.1°F. Winds are blowing at 11.3 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation at this time.

Earlier today, the high temperature reached 73.8°F while the low was 49.1°F, with wind gusts peaking at 16.4 mph. There was a 44% chance of precipitation throughout the day, resulting in a total of 0.06 in of moderate drizzle. Tonight, the temperature is expected to remain steady at the low of 49.1°F, with continued light drizzle and similar wind conditions.

As we look ahead, the current forecast indicates a continuation of these overcast skies and light drizzle into the night. There are no significant changes anticipated for the immediate weather patterns, but residents should be prepared for these consistent conditions.

Today's Details

High
74°F
Low
49°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
72%
UV Index
5.5 (Moderate)
Precip
44% chance · 0.06 in
Now
49°F · feels 42°F
Sunrise
6:10am
Sunset
7:23pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 74°F 49°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 64°F 43°F Drizzle: light
Monday 70°F 44°F Clear sky
Tuesday 75°F 49°F Overcast
Wednesday 76°F 50°F Overcast
Thursday 77°F 54°F Overcast
Friday 77°F 58°F Drizzle: light
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