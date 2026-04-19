4/18/26: Overcast with Light Drizzle Tonight, Low 49.1, High Today 73.8; Wind Gusts Up to 16.4 mph, Precip Chance 44%

Williamson County is currently experiencing overcast conditions with a temperature of 49.1°F. Winds are blowing at 11.3 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation at this time.

Earlier today, the high temperature reached 73.8°F while the low was 49.1°F, with wind gusts peaking at 16.4 mph. There was a 44% chance of precipitation throughout the day, resulting in a total of 0.06 in of moderate drizzle. Tonight, the temperature is expected to remain steady at the low of 49.1°F, with continued light drizzle and similar wind conditions.

As we look ahead, the current forecast indicates a continuation of these overcast skies and light drizzle into the night. There are no significant changes anticipated for the immediate weather patterns, but residents should be prepared for these consistent conditions.

Today's Details High 74°F Low 49°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 72% UV Index 5.5 (Moderate) Precip 44% chance · 0.06 in Now 49°F · feels 42°F Sunrise 6:10am Sunset 7:23pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 74°F 49°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 64°F 43°F Drizzle: light Monday 70°F 44°F Clear sky Tuesday 75°F 49°F Overcast Wednesday 76°F 50°F Overcast Thursday 77°F 54°F Overcast Friday 77°F 58°F Drizzle: light

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