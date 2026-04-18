Home Weather 4/18/26: Mainly Clear with Light Drizzle, High 78, Low 48, Winds Up...

4/18/26: Mainly Clear with Light Drizzle, High 78, Low 48, Winds Up to 17, Precip Chance 44%

By
Source Staff
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At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 72.9°F with a light wind from the east at 2.2 mph. There has been no precipitation reported so far today, and conditions are mainly clear.

Looking ahead, today’s high is expected to reach 77.5°F, with a low of 47.5°F overnight. Winds may pick up, gusting up to 17.2 mph later in the day, and there is a 44% chance of light drizzle, accumulating an estimated total of 0.02 in of precipitation. This evening will bring overcast skies as the low temperature settles around 47.5°F.

No official weather warnings are currently active for the area. Please stay tuned for further updates as conditions change.

Today's Details

High
78°F
Low
47°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
58%
UV Index
5.1 (Moderate)
Precip
44% chance · 0.02 in
Now
73°F · feels 76°F
Sunrise
6:10am
Sunset
7:23pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 78°F 47°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 64°F 43°F Drizzle: light
Monday 69°F 43°F Clear sky
Tuesday 74°F 49°F Overcast
Wednesday 75°F 49°F Overcast
Thursday 76°F 53°F Overcast
Friday 78°F 62°F Drizzle: light
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