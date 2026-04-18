4/18/26: Mainly Clear with Light Drizzle, High 78, Low 48, Winds Up to 17, Precip Chance 44%

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 72.9°F with a light wind from the east at 2.2 mph. There has been no precipitation reported so far today, and conditions are mainly clear.

Looking ahead, today’s high is expected to reach 77.5°F, with a low of 47.5°F overnight. Winds may pick up, gusting up to 17.2 mph later in the day, and there is a 44% chance of light drizzle, accumulating an estimated total of 0.02 in of precipitation. This evening will bring overcast skies as the low temperature settles around 47.5°F.

No official weather warnings are currently active for the area. Please stay tuned for further updates as conditions change.

Today's Details High 78°F Low 47°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 58% UV Index 5.1 (Moderate) Precip 44% chance · 0.02 in Now 73°F · feels 76°F Sunrise 6:10am Sunset 7:23pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 78°F 47°F Drizzle: light Sunday 64°F 43°F Drizzle: light Monday 69°F 43°F Clear sky Tuesday 74°F 49°F Overcast Wednesday 75°F 49°F Overcast Thursday 76°F 53°F Overcast Friday 78°F 62°F Drizzle: light

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