4/16/26: Clear Skies Today, High 84, Low 62; Slight Evening Rain Possible, Tonight’s Low 62.4, Winds Up to 12.1 mph

Williamson County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 62.1°F. The wind is blowing at 6.1 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Today’s forecast predicts a high of 84°F, with winds potentially increasing to 14.7 mph later in the day. There is a 20% chance of light rain, with a total anticipated precipitation of 0.1 in. For tonight, expect a low of 62.4°F and decreasing wind speeds of up to 12.1 mph under continued clear conditions.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. The situation will be monitored for any developing weather changes.
Today's Details
High
84°F
Low
62°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
77%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
20% chance · 0.1 in
Now
62°F · feels 61°F
Sunrise
6:12am
Sunset
7:21pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|84°F
|62°F
|Rain: slight
|Friday
|82°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|76°F
|50°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|62°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|65°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|71°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|75°F
|52°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter