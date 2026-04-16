4/16/26: Clear Skies Today, High 84, Low 62; Slight Evening Rain Possible, Tonight’s Low 62.4, Winds Up to 12.1 mph

Williamson County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 62.1°F. The wind is blowing at 6.1 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today’s forecast predicts a high of 84°F, with winds potentially increasing to 14.7 mph later in the day. There is a 20% chance of light rain, with a total anticipated precipitation of 0.1 in. For tonight, expect a low of 62.4°F and decreasing wind speeds of up to 12.1 mph under continued clear conditions.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. The situation will be monitored for any developing weather changes.

Today's Details High 84°F Low 62°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 77% UV Index 7.4 (High) Precip 20% chance · 0.1 in Now 62°F · feels 61°F Sunrise 6:12am Sunset 7:21pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 84°F 62°F Rain: slight Friday 82°F 58°F Overcast Saturday 76°F 50°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 62°F 42°F Overcast Monday 65°F 40°F Overcast Tuesday 71°F 49°F Overcast Wednesday 75°F 52°F Overcast

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