Home Weather 4/16/26: Clear Skies Today, High 84, Low 62; Slight Evening Rain Possible,...

4/16/26: Clear Skies Today, High 84, Low 62; Slight Evening Rain Possible, Tonight’s Low 62.4, Winds Up to 12.1 mph

By
Source Staff
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Williamson County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 62.1°F. The wind is blowing at 6.1 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today’s forecast predicts a high of 84°F, with winds potentially increasing to 14.7 mph later in the day. There is a 20% chance of light rain, with a total anticipated precipitation of 0.1 in. For tonight, expect a low of 62.4°F and decreasing wind speeds of up to 12.1 mph under continued clear conditions.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. The situation will be monitored for any developing weather changes.

Today's Details

High
84°F
Low
62°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
77%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
20% chance · 0.1 in
Now
62°F · feels 61°F
Sunrise
6:12am
Sunset
7:21pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 84°F 62°F Rain: slight
Friday 82°F 58°F Overcast
Saturday 76°F 50°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 62°F 42°F Overcast
Monday 65°F 40°F Overcast
Tuesday 71°F 49°F Overcast
Wednesday 75°F 52°F Overcast
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