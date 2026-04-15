4/15/26: Overcast with High of 84, Low of 58; Winds up to 13, Chance of Precip 0% Tonight: Low of 65, Winds up to 10

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the temperature is 59.5°F with an overcast sky. Winds are blowing at 5.2 mph, and there is no recorded precipitation.

Today’s forecast predicts a high of 84°F, with winds increasing to a maximum of 13.6 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%, and conditions will continue to be overcast. Tonight, the low is expected to be 65.8°F, with winds calming to around 9.9 mph, maintaining the overcast conditions.

No official weather warnings are currently active in the area.

Today's Details High 84°F Low 59°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 78% UV Index 6.9 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 60°F · feels 58°F Sunrise 6:14am Sunset 7:20pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 84°F 59°F Overcast Thursday 80°F 61°F Overcast Friday 83°F 58°F Drizzle: light Saturday 80°F 51°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 62°F 42°F Overcast Monday 62°F 39°F Overcast Tuesday 70°F 46°F Overcast

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