4/15/26: Overcast with High of 84, Low of 58; Winds up to 13, Chance of Precip 0% Tonight: Low of 65, Winds up to 10

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the temperature is 59.5°F with an overcast sky. Winds are blowing at 5.2 mph, and there is no recorded precipitation.
Today’s forecast predicts a high of 84°F, with winds increasing to a maximum of 13.6 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%, and conditions will continue to be overcast. Tonight, the low is expected to be 65.8°F, with winds calming to around 9.9 mph, maintaining the overcast conditions.
No official weather warnings are currently active in the area.
Today's Details
High
84°F
Low
59°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
78%
UV Index
6.9 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
60°F · feels 58°F
Sunrise
6:14am
Sunset
7:20pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|84°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|80°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|83°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|80°F
|51°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Sunday
|62°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|62°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|70°F
|46°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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