Home Weather 4/15/26: Overcast with High of 84, Low of 58; Winds up to...

4/15/26: Overcast with High of 84, Low of 58; Winds up to 13, Chance of Precip 0% Tonight: Low of 65, Winds up to 10

By
Source Staff
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Photo by Olivia Bridgeman

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the temperature is 59.5°F with an overcast sky. Winds are blowing at 5.2 mph, and there is no recorded precipitation.

Today’s forecast predicts a high of 84°F, with winds increasing to a maximum of 13.6 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%, and conditions will continue to be overcast. Tonight, the low is expected to be 65.8°F, with winds calming to around 9.9 mph, maintaining the overcast conditions.

No official weather warnings are currently active in the area.

Today's Details

High
84°F
Low
59°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
78%
UV Index
6.9 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
60°F · feels 58°F
Sunrise
6:14am
Sunset
7:20pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 84°F 59°F Overcast
Thursday 80°F 61°F Overcast
Friday 83°F 58°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 80°F 51°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 62°F 42°F Overcast
Monday 62°F 39°F Overcast
Tuesday 70°F 46°F Overcast
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