OBITUARY: Elizabeth Cross

Elizabeth Cross received her wings at the age of 77 on Sunday April 12, 2026 at Life Care of Hickory Woods in Antioch, TN. She was born on October l6, 1948 to the parents of Lillian Harrison and Jimmie D. McCullough.

She leaves to cherish her memories: her son, Christopher McCullough; step-children sister, Eugenia McCullough; brother, Elder Carl (Linda) McCullough; sister-in-law, Marie (Kenneth) Hardison; daughter-in-law, Carla Graves-McCullough; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Memorial Service, 12 Noon Saturday, April 25, 2026 at Lynn Creek Tabernacle 117 Fairground St., Franklin, TN 37064. Elder Eddie Shirley, officiating. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

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