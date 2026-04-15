Linda “Lynn” Kay Tilley, age 79, of Athens, Alabama, passed away on April 4, 2026, in Birmingham, Alabama. She was born in Andrews, North Carolina, to the late William Harold and Annie Juanita Painter Anderson.

Lynn loved her family deeply and cherished every moment spent with them. She was known for always staying busy and had a strong work ethic throughout her life. She had a special love for farming and took great pride in working on their family farm, TNT farms. She also enjoyed being part of Tilley’s Gourmet in downtown Franklin, where she found joy in serving her community.

In addition to her parents, Lynn was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Tilley; brother, Dickey Lynn Anderson; and sister, Sonya Smith.

Those left to cherish Lynn’s memory are her children, Dorinda Janine Hart, Jeffrey Cecil Gentry, and Christopher Raymond Gentry; stepson, Timothy Tilley; brothers, Harold Danny Anderson, William Michael Anderson, Earl Wayne Anderson, Anthony Anderson, and Timothy Anderson; sisters, Judith Ann White; grandchildren, Nicholas Gentry and Kaleigh Gentry; and great grandson, River Gentry.

Funeral Service will be held at 3:30pm on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Jim Taylor officiating. Entombment will follow in Remembrance Mausoleum. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The care of Linda “Lynn” Kay Tilley and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

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