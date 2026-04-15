4/14/26: Clear Skies Tonight with a Low of 66, High of 81.7 and Winds up to 11.7 mph Throughout the Day

The current weather in Williamson County at 9:30 PM is 68.9°F with a light wind from the west at 5.6 mph. Conditions are clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Earlier today, the high temperature reached 81.7°F, while the low dipped to 61.5°F. Winds during the day gusted up to 11.7 mph, but a lower wind speed of up to 7.9 mph is expected tonight. The chance of precipitation is effectively zero, maintaining a mainly clear outlook for the night ahead.
Expect temperatures to drop to a low of 66.4°F later tonight. Overall, conditions remain stable with no significant changes anticipated in the immediate forecast.
Today's Details
High
82°F
Low
62°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
63%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
69°F · feels 68°F
Sunrise
6:15am
Sunset
7:20pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|82°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|85°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|81°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|83°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|82°F
|50°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Sunday
|61°F
|43°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Monday
|61°F
|39°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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