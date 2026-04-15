4/14/26: Clear Skies Tonight with a Low of 66, High of 81.7 and Winds up to 11.7 mph Throughout the Day

The current weather in Williamson County at 9:30 PM is 68.9°F with a light wind from the west at 5.6 mph. Conditions are clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the high temperature reached 81.7°F, while the low dipped to 61.5°F. Winds during the day gusted up to 11.7 mph, but a lower wind speed of up to 7.9 mph is expected tonight. The chance of precipitation is effectively zero, maintaining a mainly clear outlook for the night ahead.

Expect temperatures to drop to a low of 66.4°F later tonight. Overall, conditions remain stable with no significant changes anticipated in the immediate forecast.

Today's Details High 82°F Low 62°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 63% UV Index 7.4 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 69°F · feels 68°F Sunrise 6:15am Sunset 7:20pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 82°F 62°F Overcast Wednesday 85°F 60°F Overcast Thursday 81°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 83°F 61°F Drizzle: light Saturday 82°F 50°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 61°F 43°F Drizzle: dense Monday 61°F 39°F Overcast

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