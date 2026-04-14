4/14/26: Clear Evening with High of 83 and Low of 61; Gentle Wind, Minimal Precipitation Expected

Current conditions in Williamson County at 5:05 PM show a temperature of 82.6°F with a wind speed of 10.7 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.
Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 82.6°F, while the low was 61.5°F. Winds varied throughout the day with gusts up to 11.7 mph. Tonight, expect a low of 66.4°F with winds decreasing slightly to around 8.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%, and clear skies are anticipated throughout the evening.
No official weather warnings are currently active in the area.
Today's Details
High
83°F
Low
62°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
42%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
83°F · feels 80°F
Sunrise
6:15am
Sunset
7:20pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|83°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|85°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|76°F
|62°F
|Rain: slight
|Friday
|83°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|82°F
|52°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|63°F
|44°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|62°F
|38°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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