4/14/26: Clear Evening with High of 83 and Low of 61; Gentle Wind, Minimal Precipitation Expected

Current conditions in Williamson County at 5:05 PM show a temperature of 82.6°F with a wind speed of 10.7 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 82.6°F, while the low was 61.5°F. Winds varied throughout the day with gusts up to 11.7 mph. Tonight, expect a low of 66.4°F with winds decreasing slightly to around 8.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%, and clear skies are anticipated throughout the evening.

No official weather warnings are currently active in the area.

Today's Details High 83°F Low 62°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 42% UV Index 7.4 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 83°F · feels 80°F Sunrise 6:15am Sunset 7:20pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 83°F 62°F Overcast Wednesday 85°F 60°F Overcast Thursday 76°F 62°F Rain: slight Friday 83°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 82°F 52°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 63°F 44°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 62°F 38°F Overcast

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