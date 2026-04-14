Home Weather 4/14/26: Clear Evening with High of 83 and Low of 61; Gentle...

4/14/26: Clear Evening with High of 83 and Low of 61; Gentle Wind, Minimal Precipitation Expected

By
Source Staff
-
photo by Donna Vissman

Current conditions in Williamson County at 5:05 PM show a temperature of 82.6°F with a wind speed of 10.7 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 82.6°F, while the low was 61.5°F. Winds varied throughout the day with gusts up to 11.7 mph. Tonight, expect a low of 66.4°F with winds decreasing slightly to around 8.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%, and clear skies are anticipated throughout the evening.

No official weather warnings are currently active in the area.

Today's Details

High
83°F
Low
62°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
42%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
83°F · feels 80°F
Sunrise
6:15am
Sunset
7:20pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 83°F 62°F Overcast
Wednesday 85°F 60°F Overcast
Thursday 76°F 62°F Rain: slight
Friday 83°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 82°F 52°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 63°F 44°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 62°F 38°F Overcast
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