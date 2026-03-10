3/9/26: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Cool at 61°F After Daylight Drizzle

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 61°F. Winds are calm at 2.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded tonight.
Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 71.4°F and a low of 45.3°F. Winds reached up to 21.1 mph, but despite a precipitation chance of 44%, there was no rainfall; only a light drizzle was noted.
Overnight, residents can expect the temperature to slightly decrease to a low of 59.5°F with similar wind conditions continuing up to 21.1 mph. The sky will turn overcast, and the chance of precipitation remains steady at 44%, suggesting possible light rain or drizzle into early tomorrow.
Today's Details
High
71°F
Low
45°F
Wind
21 mph
Humidity
85%
UV Index
5.2 (Moderate)
Precip
44% chance · 0 in
Now
61°F · feels 62°F
Sunrise
7:06am
Sunset
6:49pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|71°F
|45°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|73°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Wednesday
|72°F
|48°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|52°F
|39°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|62°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|69°F
|44°F
|Clear sky
|Sunday
|70°F
|37°F
|Snow fall: slight
Next 24 Hours
