3/9/26: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Cool at 61°F After Daylight Drizzle

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 61°F. Winds are calm at 2.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded tonight.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 71.4°F and a low of 45.3°F. Winds reached up to 21.1 mph, but despite a precipitation chance of 44%, there was no rainfall; only a light drizzle was noted.

Overnight, residents can expect the temperature to slightly decrease to a low of 59.5°F with similar wind conditions continuing up to 21.1 mph. The sky will turn overcast, and the chance of precipitation remains steady at 44%, suggesting possible light rain or drizzle into early tomorrow.

Today's Details High 71°F Low 45°F Wind 21 mph Humidity 85% UV Index 5.2 (Moderate) Precip 44% chance · 0 in Now 61°F · feels 62°F Sunrise 7:06am Sunset 6:49pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 71°F 45°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 73°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 72°F 48°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 52°F 39°F Drizzle: light Friday 62°F 37°F Overcast Saturday 69°F 44°F Clear sky Sunday 70°F 37°F Snow fall: slight

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email