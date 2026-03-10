Photo of the Day: March 10, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Talented songwriters took to the stage at Franklin Theatre and one Tennessee Songwriters Week finalist impressed judges, the audience and fellow songwriters to earn one of seven spots at the finale, the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development announced today. Seven showcases took place across the state last week, including at Hard Rock Cafe in Pigeon Forge, The Reserve in Kingsport, Lafayette’s Music Room in Memphis, Barrelhouse Ballroom in Chattanooga, Temple Theatre in Portland and The Bijou Theatre in Knoxville. The showcase events highlight seven distinct musical regions that have played a major role in the musical development of Tennessee across a diverse range of genres.

Andrew Worley won at Franklin Theatre with his song, “‘Til the Sun Comes Back.” Worley is originally from London, Kentucky. Three years ago, he moved to White House, Tennessee to pursue his passion for making music. Since then, he has released his debut EP and has been storytelling at every writer’s round he can find. He is currently writing and recording for a 2026 release. Worley advanced from Plenty Bookshop in Cookeville, one of nearly 60 qualifying rounds held across the state. Each of the seven finalists get to share their original songs onstage at The Bluebird Cafe, earn a one-year membership to Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) and a commemorative Taylor gu

