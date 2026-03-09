Titans Re-Sign Long Snapper Morgan Cox to One-Year Deal

NASHVILLE – The Titans have re-signed long snapper Morgan Cox to a one-year contract.

A five-time Pro Bowler, Cox joined the Titans in 2021 after spending his first 11 NFL seasons (2010-20) with the Baltimore Ravens.

Cox was named a captain with the Titans in 2023, 2024 and 2025. He was named a Pro Bowler with the Titans in 2022.

The past two seasons, Cox has been named a finalist for the Bart Starr Award, which honors those who exhibit outstanding character, integrity and leadership on and off the football field.

In 2025, Cox was also named the long snapper for ESPN’s All Quarter Century team.

A 16-year veteran, Cox has played in 250 career regular season games, and 11 postseason contests. He became just the 64th player in NFL history to play in 250 games.

In 2025, Cox appeared in every game and handled all of the team’s long snapping duties for the fifth consecutive year.

Cox’s five career Pro Bowls (2015, 2016, 2019, 2020 and 2022) are more than any other player at his position since the league began naming long snappers to the Pro Bowl in 2004.

The Collierville, Tenn., native, who played in college at the University of Tennessee, is widely regarded as one of the best players at his position. Source: Tennesseetitans.com More Sports News

