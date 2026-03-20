Home Weather 3/20/26: Partly Cloudy and Warm at 79°F, Gentle Winds Up to 15...

3/20/26: Partly Cloudy and Warm at 79°F, Gentle Winds Up to 15 mph

By
Source Staff
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At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather features a temperature of 79°F with partly cloudy skies. Winds are currently blowing at 15.2 mph and there is no precipitation.

Today, the high reached 80.1°F. It has been an overcast day, though temperatures felt relatively comfortable. Winds have been consistent, peaking around 15.1 mph. The chance of precipitation remains remarkably low at just 1%, with no rain recorded so far.

For tonight, clear skies are expected as the temperature drops to a forecast low of 62.2°F. Winds will decrease slightly, with speeds up to 9.3 mph anticipated. Like today, the chance of rain continues to be minimal.

Overall, Williamson County is experiencing calm weather with mild temperatures and minimal wind disruptions.

Today's Details

High
80°F
Low
48°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
38%
UV Index
5.8 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
79°F · feels 75°F
Sunrise
6:50am
Sunset
6:59pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 80°F 48°F Overcast
Saturday 85°F 56°F Overcast
Sunday 80°F 59°F Overcast
Monday 66°F 48°F Overcast
Tuesday 63°F 44°F Overcast
Wednesday 56°F 51°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 78°F 56°F Overcast
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