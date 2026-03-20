3/20/26: Partly Cloudy and Warm at 79°F, Gentle Winds Up to 15 mph

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather features a temperature of 79°F with partly cloudy skies. Winds are currently blowing at 15.2 mph and there is no precipitation.

Today, the high reached 80.1°F. It has been an overcast day, though temperatures felt relatively comfortable. Winds have been consistent, peaking around 15.1 mph. The chance of precipitation remains remarkably low at just 1%, with no rain recorded so far.

For tonight, clear skies are expected as the temperature drops to a forecast low of 62.2°F. Winds will decrease slightly, with speeds up to 9.3 mph anticipated. Like today, the chance of rain continues to be minimal.

Overall, Williamson County is experiencing calm weather with mild temperatures and minimal wind disruptions.

Today's Details High 80°F Low 48°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 38% UV Index 5.8 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 79°F · feels 75°F Sunrise 6:50am Sunset 6:59pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 80°F 48°F Overcast Saturday 85°F 56°F Overcast Sunday 80°F 59°F Overcast Monday 66°F 48°F Overcast Tuesday 63°F 44°F Overcast Wednesday 56°F 51°F Drizzle: light Thursday 78°F 56°F Overcast

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