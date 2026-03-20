Noodles & Company Brings Back Indonesian Peanut Chicken Sauté and Chili Garlic Ramen

Noodles & Company is bringing back two fan-favorite dishes as part of its Asian Noodle Collection for a limited time in 2026. Indonesian Peanut Chicken Sauté and Chili Garlic Ramen are both available nationwide, giving guests a chance to enjoy bold, globally inspired flavors at locations across the country. Both dishes can be ordered in restaurant or online at noodles.com.

What Is the Indonesian Peanut Chicken Sauté at Noodles & Company?

Indonesian Peanut Chicken Sauté is a returning limited-time dish featuring tender rice noodles tossed in a creamy, spicy peanut sauce with crisp vegetables and crunchy peanuts. The bowl is topped with grilled chicken, fresh cilantro, and a squeeze of lime. The dish has been refined and rebalanced since its previous run, and it now holds the title of the spiciest dish on the Noodles & Company menu.

Is Chili Garlic Ramen Back at Noodles & Company in 2026?

Chili Garlic Ramen is back on the Noodles & Company menu for a limited time in 2026. The dish was one of the highest-performing limited-time offers in the company’s history during its initial run. It features a rich, savory sauce with layered chili garlic heat for a bold yet comforting bowl.

What Dishes Are in the Noodles & Company Asian Noodle Collection?

The Asian Noodle Collection at Noodles & Company includes a range of globally inspired bowls. Along with Indonesian Peanut Chicken Sauté and Chili Garlic Ramen, the collection features longtime menu staples like Japanese Pan Noodles and Pad Thai. The lineup offers options ranging from savory comfort to heat-forward flavors.

How Do You Join Noodles Rewards?

Joining Noodles Rewards is free through the Noodles app or at noodles.com/rewards. New members receive a free regular entrée after their first purchase of $10 or more. Members earn points on every order that can be redeemed for free favorites, and they also get early access to new and returning dishes, exclusive offers, and birthday rewards.

Can You Order Noodles & Company Asian Noodle Collection for Catering?

Indonesian Peanut Chicken Sauté, Chili Garlic Ramen, and the full Asian Noodle Collection are available through Noodles & Company catering. Guests can mix and match comforting classics and heat-forward dishes with customizable options for office lunches, family celebrations, and other gatherings. Visit Noodles.com/catering to learn more and place an order.

Source: Noodles & Company

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