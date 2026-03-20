Home Events Bass Pro Shop Offering Free Easter Photos

Bass Pro Shop Offering Free Easter Photos

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo from Bass Pro Shop

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s invite families to celebrate spring by offering FREE photos with the Easter Bunny at all retail locations*. Families are encouraged to make a free reservation online and will receive a FREE 4×6 studio-quality photo, with additional photo packages available for purchase. After visiting the Easter Bunny, families will receive a free Bass Easter Egg with a special prize, while supplies last.

See the dates below for free photos.
March 21 – 22 and March 28 – April 5, 2026.

Photo hours*:
Saturday, March 21: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sunday, March 22: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Saturday, March 28: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sunday, March 29: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Monday, March 30 – Thursday, April 2: 5 – 8 p.m.
Friday, April 3: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 4: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sunday, April 5: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Find the closest location here – basspro.com/stores

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Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
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