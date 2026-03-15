3/15/26: Minor Wind Advisory Continues, Overcast, Late-Day 74.5°F

Wind Advisory * WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until 7 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

A Minor Wind Advisory is currently in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee, including Williamson County, lasting until 7 AM CDT on Monday. It was issued due to southwest winds ranging from 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

As of 5:05 PM local time in Williamson County, conditions are overcast with a temperature of 74.5°F. Winds are strong, blowing from the southwest at 21.7 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded so far.

Today recorded a high temperature of 75.6°F and a low of 56.1°F. Winds reached up to 23.3 mph, with notably overcast skies and a slight chance of rain. The total precipitation measured 0.09 inches, despite a 93% chance of rain predicted.

Tonight, the low is expected to be around 64°F, continuing with strong winds up to 22.9 mph and maintaining a 93% chance of precipitation. Skies are expected to remain overcast. Residents should beware of gusty winds which may disrupt unsecured objects and cause damage to tree limbs, potentially leading to power outages.

Today's Details High 76°F Low 56°F Wind 23 mph Humidity 48% UV Index 4.3 (Moderate) Precip 93% chance · 0.09 in Now 74°F · feels 66°F Sunrise 6:57am Sunset 6:54pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 76°F 56°F Rain: slight Monday 52°F 30°F Snow fall: moderate Tuesday 40°F 29°F Overcast Wednesday 58°F 33°F Snow fall: slight Thursday 68°F 41°F Overcast Friday 72°F 50°F Overcast Saturday 79°F 57°F Overcast

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