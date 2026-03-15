3/15/26: Overcast, 74.5°, Wind Advisory for Middle Tennessee with Gusts up to 45 mph

Wind Advisory * WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until 7 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

A Minor Wind Advisory is currently in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee, including Williamson County, until 7 AM CDT Monday. The advisory warns of southwest winds ranging from 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. These conditions might lead to downed tree limbs and potential power outages as unsecured objects are blown around.

As of 1:46 PM local time in Williamson County, the weather is marked by an overcast sky with a temperature of 74.5°F. Winds are robust at 25.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far.

Today’s high is expected to reach 75°F with a low of 56.1°F tonight. The wind will persist up to 25.4 mph. Despite the currently dry conditions, there is an 89% chance of precipitation with an anticipated total nearing 1.04 inches, indicating potential for heavy rainfall as the day progresses.

Tonight, the temperature will drop slightly to a low of 60.1°F, with winds slightly reducing to a maximum of 22.2 mph. The skies are forecasted to clear up partially, maintaining the same 89% chance of precipitation.

Residents and visitors in Williamson County should prepare for sudden weather changes due to the active wind advisory and expected heavy rainfall. Secure any loose outdoor items and be cautious of potential hazards from stronger gusts.

Today's Details High 75°F Low 56°F Wind 25 mph Humidity 47% UV Index 4.3 (Moderate) Precip 89% chance · 1.04 in Now 74°F · feels 66°F Sunrise 6:57am Sunset 6:54pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 75°F 56°F Rain: heavy Monday 50°F 31°F Snow fall: moderate Tuesday 40°F 24°F Overcast Wednesday 58°F 33°F Snow fall: slight Thursday 68°F 41°F Overcast Friday 72°F 50°F Overcast Saturday 79°F 57°F Overcast

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