3/11/26: Overcast and 70°F, Severe Thunderstorm Watch Till 8 PM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 46 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 34 COUNTIES

IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

BEDFORD CANNON CHEATHAM CLAY COFFEE CUMBERLAND DAVIDSON DE KALB DICKSON FENTRESS GILES GRUNDY HICKMAN JACKSON LAWRENCE LEWIS MACON MARSHALL MAURY OVERTON PERRY PICKETT PUTNAM ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH SUMNER TROUSDALE VAN BUREN WARREN WAYNE WHITE WILLIAMSON WILSON

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLARDT, ALTAMONT, ASHLAND CITY, BRENTWOOD, BYRDSTOWN, CARTHAGE, CELINA, CENTERVILLE, CLIFTON, COALMONT, COLLINWOOD, COLUMBIA, COOKEVILLE, CROSSVILLE, DICKSON, FRANKLIN, GAINESBORO, GALLATIN, GOODLETTSVILLE, GORDONSVILLE, HARTSVILLE, HENDERSONVILLE, HOHENWALD, JAMESTOWN, KINGSTON SPRINGS, LA VERGNE, LAFAYETTE, LAWRENCEBURG, LEBANON, LEWISBURG, LINDEN, LIVINGSTON, LOBELVILLE, MANCHESTER, MCMINNVILLE, MOUNT JULIET, MURFREESBORO, NASHVILLE, PALMER, PEGRAM, PULASKI, SHELBYVILLE, SMITHVILLE, SMYRNA, SOUTH CARTHAGE, SPARTA, SPENCER, SPRINGFIELD, TULLAHOMA, WAYNESBORO, AND WOODBURY.

From 2026-03-11T18:20:00+00:00 · until 2026-03-12T01:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

The National Weather Service has issued a Moderate Severe Thunderstorm Watch effective until 8 PM CDT today for Williamson County and surrounding areas in Middle Tennessee, including 34 counties. Presently at 5:05 PM in Williamson County, conditions are overcast with a temperature of 70.2°F. Winds are blowing at 12.2 mph with no precipitation recorded so far.

Earlier today, the area reached a high of 77.7°F with winds peaking at 17 mph. Despite the 90% precipitation chance forecasted, total rainfall has been minimal at 0.21 inches, with moderate rain observed. Tonight, the temperature is projected to drop to a low of 46.4°F, maintaining strong winds up to 17 mph and continuing the 90% chance of rain under overcast skies.

Residents should remain vigilant as the thunderstorm watch continues, indicating potential for severe weather including high winds and lightning through the early evening hours. Any outdoor activities should be carefully considered against current and forecasted conditions. Stay updated with the latest weather advisories from the National Weather Service or local weather channels.

Today's Details

High
78°F
Low
46°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
78%
UV Index
4.2 (Moderate)
Precip
90% chance · 0.21 in
Now
70°F · feels 70°F
Sunrise
7:03am
Sunset
6:51pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 78°F 46°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 51°F 38°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 62°F 37°F Overcast
Saturday 67°F 44°F Overcast
Sunday 71°F 51°F Drizzle: dense
Monday 49°F 26°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 41°F 21°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

