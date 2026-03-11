3/11/26: Overcast and 70°F, Severe Thunderstorm Watch Till 8 PM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Watch THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 46 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 34 COUNTIES IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE BEDFORD CANNON CHEATHAM CLAY COFFEE CUMBERLAND DAVIDSON DE KALB DICKSON FENTRESS GILES GRUNDY HICKMAN JACKSON LAWRENCE LEWIS MACON MARSHALL MAURY OVERTON PERRY PICKETT PUTNAM ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH SUMNER TROUSDALE VAN BUREN WARREN WAYNE WHITE WILLIAMSON WILSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLARDT, ALTAMONT, ASHLAND CITY, BRENTWOOD, BYRDSTOWN, CARTHAGE, CELINA, CENTERVILLE, CLIFTON, COALMONT, COLLINWOOD, COLUMBIA, COOKEVILLE, CROSSVILLE, DICKSON, FRANKLIN, GAINESBORO, GALLATIN, GOODLETTSVILLE, GORDONSVILLE, HARTSVILLE, HENDERSONVILLE, HOHENWALD, JAMESTOWN, KINGSTON SPRINGS, LA VERGNE, LAFAYETTE, LAWRENCEBURG, LEBANON, LEWISBURG, LINDEN, LIVINGSTON, LOBELVILLE, MANCHESTER, MCMINNVILLE, MOUNT JULIET, MURFREESBORO, NASHVILLE, PALMER, PEGRAM, PULASKI, SHELBYVILLE, SMITHVILLE, SMYRNA, SOUTH CARTHAGE, SPARTA, SPENCER, SPRINGFIELD, TULLAHOMA, WAYNESBORO, AND WOODBURY.

The National Weather Service has issued a Moderate Severe Thunderstorm Watch effective until 8 PM CDT today for Williamson County and surrounding areas in Middle Tennessee, including 34 counties. Presently at 5:05 PM in Williamson County, conditions are overcast with a temperature of 70.2°F. Winds are blowing at 12.2 mph with no precipitation recorded so far.

Earlier today, the area reached a high of 77.7°F with winds peaking at 17 mph. Despite the 90% precipitation chance forecasted, total rainfall has been minimal at 0.21 inches, with moderate rain observed. Tonight, the temperature is projected to drop to a low of 46.4°F, maintaining strong winds up to 17 mph and continuing the 90% chance of rain under overcast skies.

Residents should remain vigilant as the thunderstorm watch continues, indicating potential for severe weather including high winds and lightning through the early evening hours. Any outdoor activities should be carefully considered against current and forecasted conditions. Stay updated with the latest weather advisories from the National Weather Service or local weather channels.

Today's Details High 78°F Low 46°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 78% UV Index 4.2 (Moderate) Precip 90% chance · 0.21 in Now 70°F · feels 70°F Sunrise 7:03am Sunset 6:51pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 78°F 46°F Rain: moderate Thursday 51°F 38°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 62°F 37°F Overcast Saturday 67°F 44°F Overcast Sunday 71°F 51°F Drizzle: dense Monday 49°F 26°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 41°F 21°F Overcast

