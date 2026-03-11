Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for March 11, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from March 4-11, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Amazing Explorers Academy Food 100 7000 Longpoint Wy Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 03/10/2026 Werehawgs 100 143 Spencer Creek Rd Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Routine 03/10/2026 The Goddard School Moss Food 100 98 Moss Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/10/2026 In-N-Out 100 1951 Double Double Drive Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/10/2026 Primrose School Of Nolensville Kitchen 100 9917 Sam Donald Rd Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Follow-Up 03/09/2026 DonDee Foods / Gourmet Guy 100 527 Wilson Run Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 03/09/2026 Cadence Academy Preschool 100 2204 Spedale Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 03/09/2026 P. F. Chang's - Bar 100 439 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/09/2026 MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Hotel 100 107 Brentwood Blvd Brentwood TN 37027 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 03/06/2026 Scalp Solutions 100 1806 Williamson Court Studio #207 Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios Routine 03/06/2026 Brew House South Bar 100 1855 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/05/2026 The Well Coffeehouse 100 711 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/05/2026 Battle Ground Academy Lower Campus 100 150 Franklin Road Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Routine 03/05/2026 Tru Hotel 100 1001 Knoll Top Ln Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels Routine 03/05/2026 Maddy's Playhouse 100 2001 Campbell Station Parkway Suite C12 C13 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 03/04/2026 Maniac's Mobile Kitchen 100 801 Jones Parkway Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 03/04/2026 2 Dogs Coffee 100 1504 Nickelby Pl Thompson's Station TN 37179 Food Service Routine 03/04/2026 Sonic Drive In #2064 100 2018 Fairview W. Blvd. Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 03/04/2026 Fairview Middle School FSE 100 1928 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 03/04/2026 Fairview Middle School FSE 100 1928 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062 School Buildings Routine 03/04/2026 McDonalds 96 hwy 100 106 Hwy 96 W. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/04/2026 Liberty Elementary School 100 600 Liberty Pike Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/04/2026 Chetzels Bakehouse 100 99 Seaboard Ln Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 03/04/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email