Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for March 11, 2026

Michael Carpenter
These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from March 4-11, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Amazing Explorers Academy Food1007000 Longpoint Wy Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up03/10/2026
Werehawgs100143 Spencer Creek Rd Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine03/10/2026
The Goddard School Moss Food10098 Moss Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/10/2026
In-N-Out1001951 Double Double Drive Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/10/2026
Primrose School Of Nolensville Kitchen1009917 Sam Donald Rd Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Follow-Up03/09/2026
DonDee Foods / Gourmet Guy100527 Wilson Run Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine03/09/2026
Cadence Academy Preschool1002204 Spedale Ct Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine03/09/2026
P. F. Chang's - Bar100439 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/09/2026
MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Hotel100107 Brentwood Blvd Brentwood TN 37027Hotels Motels Follow-Up03/06/2026
Scalp Solutions1001806 Williamson Court Studio #207 Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios Routine03/06/2026
Brew House South Bar1001855 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/05/2026
The Well Coffeehouse100711 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/05/2026
Battle Ground Academy Lower Campus100150 Franklin Road Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine03/05/2026
Tru Hotel1001001 Knoll Top Ln Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels Routine03/05/2026
Maddy's Playhouse1002001 Campbell Station Parkway Suite C12 C13 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine03/04/2026
Maniac's Mobile Kitchen100801 Jones Parkway Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine03/04/2026
2 Dogs Coffee1001504 Nickelby Pl Thompson's Station TN 37179Food Service Routine03/04/2026
Sonic Drive In #20641002018 Fairview W. Blvd. Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine03/04/2026
Fairview Middle School FSE1001928 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine03/04/2026
Fairview Middle School FSE1001928 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062School Buildings Routine03/04/2026
McDonalds 96 hwy100106 Hwy 96 W. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/04/2026
Liberty Elementary School100600 Liberty Pike Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/04/2026
Chetzels Bakehouse10099 Seaboard Ln Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine03/04/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

