Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for March 11, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, which got a perfect 100 with their most recent inspection scores from March 4-11, 2026. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Amazing Explorers Academy Food
|100
|7000 Longpoint Wy Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/10/2026
|Werehawgs
|100
|143 Spencer Creek Rd Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|03/10/2026
|The Goddard School Moss Food
|100
|98 Moss Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/10/2026
|In-N-Out
|100
|1951 Double Double Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/10/2026
|Primrose School Of Nolensville Kitchen
|100
|9917 Sam Donald Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/09/2026
|DonDee Foods / Gourmet Guy
|100
|527 Wilson Run Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|03/09/2026
|Cadence Academy Preschool
|100
|2204 Spedale Ct Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|03/09/2026
|P. F. Chang's - Bar
|100
|439 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/09/2026
|MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Hotel
|100
|107 Brentwood Blvd Brentwood TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|03/06/2026
|Scalp Solutions
|100
|1806 Williamson Court Studio #207 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|03/06/2026
|Brew House South Bar
|100
|1855 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/05/2026
|The Well Coffeehouse
|100
|711 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/05/2026
|Battle Ground Academy Lower Campus
|100
|150 Franklin Road Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|03/05/2026
|Tru Hotel
|100
|1001 Knoll Top Ln Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|03/05/2026
|Maddy's Playhouse
|100
|2001 Campbell Station Parkway Suite C12 C13 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2026
|Maniac's Mobile Kitchen
|100
|801 Jones Parkway Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2026
|2 Dogs Coffee
|100
|1504 Nickelby Pl Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2026
|Sonic Drive In #2064
|100
|2018 Fairview W. Blvd. Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2026
|Fairview Middle School FSE
|100
|1928 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2026
|McDonalds 96 hwy
|100
|106 Hwy 96 W. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2026
|Liberty Elementary School
|100
|600 Liberty Pike Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2026
|Chetzels Bakehouse
|100
|99 Seaboard Ln Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|03/04/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
