2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships Schedule

The 2022 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships will be held Jan. 3-9, 2022, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Throughout the week, over 170 figure skaters will vie for eight U.S. titles in the disciplines of ladies, men’s, pairs, and ice dance.

The U.S. Championships serve as the final competition prior to the nomination of the 2022 U.S. Olympic Figure Skating Team. U.S. Figure Skating will also name the 2022 World Figure Skating Team and the 2022 Four Continents Figure Skating Team following the competition. The 2022 World Junior Figure Skating Team will be named following the conclusion of the World Junior Selection Camp, set for Jan. 10-12 in Bellevue, Tennessee.

Competition began at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 4 with the junior pairs short program. Championship-level competition begins Thursday, Jan. 6 with the pairs short program.

Fans will have ample opportunities to watch competitions in the United States and across the World. In the United States, NBC Universal will feature over 15 hours of live coverage on NBC and USA Network. On Saturday, Jan. 15, NBC will feature an encore broadcast of the free dance from 3-4 p.m. ET, before a premiere broadcast of the Prevagen Skating Spectacular from 4-6 p.m.

All junior- and championship-level competitions can be viewed live and on-demand on Peacock Premium. Additionally, the Practice Cam will return to Peacock, allowing fans to watch championship-level practices and warm-ups at Bridgestone Arena.

The 2022 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships will be available worldwide, making it the most widely distributed U.S. Figure Skating Championships® since the competition began in 1914. Fans will be able to watch in Japan (JSport), Mexico and the Caribbean (Sky Mexico), and in all other countries and territories with Olympic Channel. In all, the 2022 U.S. Championships will be available in over 250 countries and territories.

For additional event information or to purchase tickets, visit 2022uschampionships.com For full coverage of the event, visit the U.S. Figure Skating Fan Zone.

2022 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships

NBC and USA Broadcast Schedule

Times Eastern, subject to change, check local listings

Thursday, Jan. 6

Pairs Short Program (LIVE) | 5 p.m. (USA)

Ladies Short Program (LIVE) | 8:30 p.m. (USA)

Friday, Jan. 7

Rhythm Dance (LIVE) | 4 p.m. (USA)

Ladies Free Skate (LIVE) | 8 p.m. (NBC)

Saturday, Jan. 8

Men’s Short Program (LIVE) | 4 p.m. (NBC)

Pairs Free Skate & Free Dance (LIVE) | 7 p.m. (USA)

Sunday, Jan. 9

Men’s Free Skate (LIVE) | 2 p.m. (NBC)

Saturday, Jan. 15

Free Dance | 3 p.m. (NBC)

Prevagen Skating Spectacular | 4 p.m. (NBC)

2022 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships

Peacock Premium Streaming Schedule – Competition and Practice Camera

All times Eastern, subject to change, all events live

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Junior Pairs Short Program | 1 p.m.

Junior Men’s Short Program | 3:30 p.m.

Junior Rhythm Dance | 9:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Junior Ladies Short Program | 10 a.m.

Junior Men’s Free Skate | 1 p.m.

Junior Pairs Free Skate | 4 p.m.

Championship Ladies Practice | 6:45 p.m.

Junior Free Dance | 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 6

Championship Ice Dance Practice | 10 a.m.

Junior Ladies Free Skate | 12:45 p.m.

Championship Pairs Short Program | 4:45 p.m.

Championship Ladies Short Program | 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 7

Championship Men’s Practice | 9 a.m.

Championship Rhythm Dance Warm-Up | 11:30 a.m.

Championships Ladies Free Skate Warm-Up | 1 p.m.

Championship Rhythm Dance | 3 p.m.

Championship Ladies Free Skate | 7:20 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8

Championship Pairs Free Skate Warm-Up | 11 a.m.

Championships Pairs Free Skate (Group 1) | 12:45 a.m.

Championship Free Dance (Group 1) 1:43 p.m.

Championship Men’s Short Program | 3 p.m.

Championship Pairs Free Skate (Groups 2-3) | 6:44 p.m.

Championship Free Dance (Groups 2-3) | 8:23 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 9

Championship Men’s Free Skate Warm-Up | 10:45 a.m.

Championship Men’s Free Skate | 12:15 p.m.