2/22/26: Mainly Clear and Chilly at 37°F with Winds Peaking at 17 mph

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 36.5°F and winds blowing at 16.8 mph. Precipitation is currently recorded at 0 inches.

Today’s high temperature briefly touched 36.7°F, while the low is expected to fall to 27°F later tonight. Winds have reached up to 16.7 mph today, and conditions remain dry with zero chance of precipitation. Skies have been predominantly overcast throughout the day.

For tonight, clear skies are anticipated with winds diminishing slightly to a maximum of 13.8 mph. The nighttime low will be steady at 27°F, continuing the chilly but dry conditions.

Residents of Williamson County can expect a calm evening with minimal wind disruptions and no precipitation, making it an ideal condition for any outdoor evening plans.

Today's Details High 37°F Low 27°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 49% UV Index 4.4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 37°F · feels 25°F Sunrise 6:25am Sunset 5:35pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 37°F 27°F Overcast Monday 35°F 20°F Overcast

