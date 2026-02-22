Amy Grant Announces Album Release Event at The Ryman

Six-time GRAMMY® Award winner and 2022 Kennedy Center Honoree Amy Grant has announced her new album The Me That Remains, arriving May 8 via Thirty Tigers. Produced by ten-time CMA Award winner and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Famer Mac McAnally, the project marks Grant’s first collection of all-original songs in 13 years.

Leaning fully into her strengths as a songwriter, The Me That Remains finds Grant taking a clear-eyed look at where she stands personally, spiritually, and creatively today. Across its ten tracks, the album reflects on healing, connection, endurance, and grace, shaped by the life experience of a beloved musician now more than 50 years into a groundbreaking career. First previewed last month with “The 6th of January (Yasgur’s Farm),” a meditation on unity and perspective inspired by the idealism of the Woodstock era, the album signals a more stripped-down, singer-songwriter approach that defines the project as a whole.

Throughout the album, McAnally’s understated production allows Grant’s voice – warm and resolute – to take center stage. Songs like “How Do We Get There From Here” (feat. Ruby Amanfu) wrestle with collective healing; “The Saint,” co-written with longtime collaborator Michael W. Smith, offers a portrait of redemption; while collaborations with Vince Gill, Sarah Cannon, and Corrina Gill reflect the personal and musical relationships that have shaped her life.

With the announcement, Grant has announced an album release show at the Ryman Auditorium on May 8. Tickets go on sale February 27. Please visit https://www.amygrant.com/ for more information.

Grant has released the title track, “The Me That Remains,” which serves as the album’s emotional centerpiece. Co-written with McAnally, the single reflects directly on the profound health challenges Grant has faced in recent years, including open heart surgery and a life-altering bike accident that resulted in a traumatic brain injury.

