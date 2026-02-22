2/22/26: Mainly Clear With Evening Temps Around 34, Light Winds

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 33.8°F and winds from the north at 15 mph. There is zero precipitation currently recorded.

Throughout today, temperatures peaked at 37.8°F and dipped to a low of 27.3°F. Conditions remained overcast, with a maximum wind speed recorded at 15.2 mph. There was no precipitation throughout the day, maintaining dry conditions.

Looking ahead into the evening, the weather is expected to remain clear with low temperatures around 27.3°F. Winds are anticipated to decrease slightly, reaching speeds of up to 12.4 mph. There is no precipitation expected tonight or into the early morning hours.

Residents can expect a calm and cold evening, ideal for layering if venturing outdoors. With the skies clearing up, it could be an excellent opportunity for stargazing.

Today's Details High 38°F Low 27°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 47% UV Index 4.4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 34°F · feels 22°F Sunrise 6:25am Sunset 5:35pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 38°F 27°F Overcast Monday 34°F 21°F Overcast

