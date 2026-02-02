2/2/26: Clear Sky and 43.7°F in Williamson County, Winds at 5.2 mph

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 43.7°F and winds from the west at 5.2 mph. No precipitation is currently reported.

Today has seen a high of 44.2°F and a low of 27.7°F with winds reaching up to 6.6 mph. The sky remained clear through the day with a minimal precipitation chance of 2%, and no actual precipitation occurring. Foggy conditions were noted early, but have since cleared.

Looking ahead to tonight, expect continued clear skies with temperatures dropping to a low of 32.5°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, maintaining around 4.8 mph. There is no precipitation expected for the evening.

Overall, Williamson County residents can enjoy a calm and clear remainder of the day into the tonight with stable weather conditions.

Today's Details High 44°F Low 28°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 62% UV Index 4.1 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 44°F · feels 38°F Sunrise 6:46am Sunset 5:15pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 44°F 28°F Fog Tuesday 50°F 33°F Rain: heavy Wednesday 36°F 26°F Overcast Thursday 37°F 23°F Overcast Friday 53°F 29°F Clear sky Saturday 45°F 29°F Overcast Sunday 47°F 30°F Overcast

