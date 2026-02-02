2/2/26: Clear Sky and 43.7°F in Williamson County, Winds at 5.2 mph

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 43.7°F and winds from the west at 5.2 mph. No precipitation is currently reported.
Today has seen a high of 44.2°F and a low of 27.7°F with winds reaching up to 6.6 mph. The sky remained clear through the day with a minimal precipitation chance of 2%, and no actual precipitation occurring. Foggy conditions were noted early, but have since cleared.
Looking ahead to tonight, expect continued clear skies with temperatures dropping to a low of 32.5°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, maintaining around 4.8 mph. There is no precipitation expected for the evening.
Overall, Williamson County residents can enjoy a calm and clear remainder of the day into the tonight with stable weather conditions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|44°F
|28°F
|Fog
|Tuesday
|50°F
|33°F
|Rain: heavy
|Wednesday
|36°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|37°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|53°F
|29°F
|Clear sky
|Saturday
|45°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|47°F
|30°F
|Overcast
