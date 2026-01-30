Williamson Health’s New Podcast Brings Healthcare Home

Learn about healthcare from the inside out with HealthTalks: From the Inside Out

For 68 years, Williamson Health has been more than just a healthcare provider in Middle Tennessee—it’s been a neighbor, a partner, and a trusted resource for families throughout Williamson County and beyond. Now, they are engaging locals beyond the hospital walls with the launch of Health Talks: From the Inside Out.

HealthTalks: From the Inside Out is a podcast that seeks to share more about Williamson Health and what it stands for: accessible, compassionate care delivered with genuine human connection.

Meeting People Where They Are

In today’s fast-paced world, finding time for preventive healthcare education often takes a backseat to immediate concerns. Williamson Health recognizes this challenge and wants the podcast to be a local, trusted voice to fill the gap. Hosted by Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Michele Simpson, the episodes represent a natural evolution of the health system’s mission to meet the healthcare needs of the communities it serves.

“We’ve envisioned a project like this for quite some time, and we’re thrilled to finally bring it to life,” Simpson said. “The podcast serves as another way to share the important work happening within Williamson Health and the voices of our providers and other healthcare professionals.”

Beyond the White Coat: Real Conversations About Real Health

What sets Health Talks: From the Inside Out apart is its commitment to casual, accessible conversations with medical experts who typically only interact with patients in clinical settings. The podcast lineup features a wide range of specialized medicine: orthopedic surgeons from the renowned Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, pulmonologists managing critical care, breast surgeons from the Turner-Dugas Breast Health Center, and specialists in everything from urogynecology and pelvic health to clinical nutrition.

Currently, there are 12 episodes available on a variety of topics, with two additional episodes planned for Feb. (Those will focus on cardiac services in recognition of American Heart Month.) The most recent conversation features Michael Wallace, Chief of Williamson Health Emergency Medical Services (EMS), sharing firsthand insight from the field and behind the scenes from the EMS organization.

These conversations aren’t dry medical lectures—they’re genuine discussions about the passions that drive these healthcare professionals, the conditions they treat, and most importantly, practical advice listeners can apply to their daily lives.

The timing of certain episodes corresponds with relevant events, such as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. (This might be where you want to mention the Heart Month episodes that I mentioned above.) This attention to relevance and community needs reflects Williamson Health’s broader approach to healthcare delivery.

A Natural Extension of Excellence

Just like its flagship facility, Williamson Medical Center, and other service providers, such as and Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center, Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, The Williamson Health Turner-Dugas Breast Health Center, Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center, and Williamson Health physician practices that are strategically located throughout the community, the podcast represents another tool in an already comprehensive healthcare toolkit for highlighting the ever-evolving things happening across the health system.

But it’s more than just an add-on service; it’s a bridge between clinical excellence and community engagement.

By sharing conversations with local health professionals, HealthTalks: From the Inside Out translates the health system’s vision to be “the preferred provider of healthcare services to the residents of Williamson County” into meaningful conversations that can demystify complex medical topics and help people understand when it’s time to seek care.

Building Trust Through Transparency

One of the most refreshing aspects of Health Talks: From the Inside Out is its interactive nature. Listeners can email questions, feedback, and topic suggestions to [email protected], creating a two-way dialogue that’s often missing in traditional healthcare communications.

The podcast is available on major streaming services like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music, plus full video versions on YouTube (and Spotify) to ensure the information is accessible based on what works best for you. Find it at YouTube.com/@williamson_hlth.

Looking Forward: Healthcare for the Future

Look for new episodes of HealthTalks: From the Inside Out every month. Simpson added that their “goal is to continually refine the show, building and improving with each episode.”

By empowering patients with knowledge, encouraging preventive care, and breaking down barriers between medical professionals and the people they serve, Williamson Health is fostering a healthier community from the inside out.

In an era where healthcare can feel increasingly impersonal and transactional, Health Talks: From the Inside Out reminds us that at its best, medicine is still fundamentally about human connection—even when that connection comes through your earbuds.

