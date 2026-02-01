2/1/26: Minor Cold Weather Advisory for Middle TN, Wind Chills Low as 11°F

Cold Weather Advisory * WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 11. Most of Middle TN will remain below freezing through Monday morning. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS…Very cold temperatures and wind chills can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is currently in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee, lasting until noon CST Monday. As of 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 27.9°F with overcast skies and winds at 5.5 mph. There is no precipitation at the moment.

Today, temperatures reached a high of 27.9°F and a low of 17.6°F, accompanied by wind speeds reaching up to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%. The conditions have remained predominantly overcast throughout the day.

Tonight, the forecast indicates an expected low of 25.7°F, with wind speeds slightly easing up to 6 mph. The sky is anticipated to remain overcast and the precipitation probability will continue at 1%.

Residents are advised to take precautions against the very cold temperatures and wind chills, which can drop as low as 11°F. The cold conditions are expected to persist, exposing the area to potential hypothermia risks if proper care is not taken.

Today's Details High 28°F Low 18°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 73% UV Index 4 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 28°F · feels 20°F Sunrise 6:47am Sunset 5:14pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 28°F 18°F Overcast Monday 41°F 25°F Overcast Tuesday 46°F 31°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 35°F 24°F Fog Thursday 38°F 22°F Overcast Friday 48°F 29°F Overcast Saturday 38°F 24°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email