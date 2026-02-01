2/1/26: Minor Cold Weather Advisory for Middle TN, Wind Chills Low as 11°F

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 11. Most of Middle TN will remain below freezing through Monday morning.
* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.
* WHEN…Until noon CST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Very cold temperatures and wind chills can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.
A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is currently in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee, lasting until noon CST Monday. As of 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 27.9°F with overcast skies and winds at 5.5 mph. There is no precipitation at the moment.
Today, temperatures reached a high of 27.9°F and a low of 17.6°F, accompanied by wind speeds reaching up to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%. The conditions have remained predominantly overcast throughout the day.
Tonight, the forecast indicates an expected low of 25.7°F, with wind speeds slightly easing up to 6 mph. The sky is anticipated to remain overcast and the precipitation probability will continue at 1%.
Residents are advised to take precautions against the very cold temperatures and wind chills, which can drop as low as 11°F. The cold conditions are expected to persist, exposing the area to potential hypothermia risks if proper care is not taken.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|28°F
|18°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|41°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|46°F
|31°F
|Rain: moderate
|Wednesday
|35°F
|24°F
|Fog
|Thursday
|38°F
|22°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|48°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|38°F
|24°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
