2/1/26: Minor Cold Weather Advisory for Middle TN, Wind Chills Low as 11°F

Cold Weather Advisory

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 11. Most of Middle TN will remain below freezing through Monday morning.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Very cold temperatures and wind chills can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

From 2026-02-01T17:20:00+00:00 · until 2026-02-02T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is currently in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee, lasting until noon CST Monday. As of 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 27.9°F with overcast skies and winds at 5.5 mph. There is no precipitation at the moment.

Today, temperatures reached a high of 27.9°F and a low of 17.6°F, accompanied by wind speeds reaching up to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%. The conditions have remained predominantly overcast throughout the day.

Tonight, the forecast indicates an expected low of 25.7°F, with wind speeds slightly easing up to 6 mph. The sky is anticipated to remain overcast and the precipitation probability will continue at 1%.

Residents are advised to take precautions against the very cold temperatures and wind chills, which can drop as low as 11°F. The cold conditions are expected to persist, exposing the area to potential hypothermia risks if proper care is not taken.

Today's Details

High
28°F
Low
18°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
73%
UV Index
4 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
28°F · feels 20°F
Sunrise
6:47am
Sunset
5:14pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 28°F 18°F Overcast
Monday 41°F 25°F Overcast
Tuesday 46°F 31°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 35°F 24°F Fog
Thursday 38°F 22°F Overcast
Friday 48°F 29°F Overcast
Saturday 38°F 24°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

