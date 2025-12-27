12/27/25: Overcast Evening, Mild at 66°F, Light Winds

Photo by Olivia Bridgeman

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 65.8°F with an overcast sky. Winds are light at 5.3 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 68°F while dropping to a low of 56.7°F. The wind peaked at 8.1 mph, and despite a slight chance of rain, only a trace amount of drizzle was noted, totaling 0.01 inches. Tonight, expect continued overcast conditions with a low of 63.9°F and winds calming to around 6.3 mph. Precipitation chances remain low at 2%.

There are no weather advisories for Williamson County currently in effect. Local residents should expect a stable weather pattern to continue into the night.

Today's Details

High
68°F
Low
57°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
95%
UV Index
3.1 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0.01 in
Now
66°F · feels 69°F
Sunrise
6:56am
Sunset
4:40pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 68°F 57°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 68°F 47°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 44°F 28°F Overcast
Tuesday 37°F 23°F Overcast
Wednesday 47°F 26°F Overcast
Thursday 51°F 30°F Overcast
Friday 40°F 28°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

