12/27/25: Overcast Evening, Mild at 66°F, Light Winds

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 65.8°F with an overcast sky. Winds are light at 5.3 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 68°F while dropping to a low of 56.7°F. The wind peaked at 8.1 mph, and despite a slight chance of rain, only a trace amount of drizzle was noted, totaling 0.01 inches. Tonight, expect continued overcast conditions with a low of 63.9°F and winds calming to around 6.3 mph. Precipitation chances remain low at 2%.

There are no weather advisories for Williamson County currently in effect. Local residents should expect a stable weather pattern to continue into the night.

Today's Details High 68°F Low 57°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 95% UV Index 3.1 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0.01 in Now 66°F · feels 69°F Sunrise 6:56am Sunset 4:40pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 68°F 57°F Drizzle: light Sunday 68°F 47°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 44°F 28°F Overcast Tuesday 37°F 23°F Overcast Wednesday 47°F 26°F Overcast Thursday 51°F 30°F Overcast Friday 40°F 28°F Overcast

