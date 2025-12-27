12/27/25: Overcast Evening, Mild at 66°F, Light Winds

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 65.8°F with an overcast sky. Winds are light at 5.3 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 68°F while dropping to a low of 56.7°F. The wind peaked at 8.1 mph, and despite a slight chance of rain, only a trace amount of drizzle was noted, totaling 0.01 inches. Tonight, expect continued overcast conditions with a low of 63.9°F and winds calming to around 6.3 mph. Precipitation chances remain low at 2%.
There are no weather advisories for Williamson County currently in effect. Local residents should expect a stable weather pattern to continue into the night.
Today's Details
High
68°F
Low
57°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
95%
UV Index
3.1 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0.01 in
Now
66°F · feels 69°F
Sunrise
6:56am
Sunset
4:40pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|68°F
|57°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|68°F
|47°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|44°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|37°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|47°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|51°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|40°F
|28°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
