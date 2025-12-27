Cheekwood Announces Winter Programming with Orchid Display, Art Exhibition, and Afternoon Teas

Escape the winter chill with the help of a tropical paradise and a new art exhibition inside the Historic Mansion at Cheekwood Estate & Gardens . A showstopping floral display will be presented alongside orchid-themed adult education classes. Also, a new exhibition brings together, for the first time, paintings from a private collection and Cheekwood’s American art. The events kick oﬀ an exciting year of programming at Cheekwood. Tickets to all events can be found at cheekwood.org.

Orchids at Cheekwood

January 31 – March 8, 2026

Discover the beauty of orchids as these remarkable flowers take center stage throughout

the Cheekwood Mansion. In its eighth year, Orchids at Cheekwood has become a winter

tradition.

Sweeps of white orchids and greenery adorn the winding Foyer staircase, culminating in

an immersive installation throughout the Loggia featuring orchid chandeliers of various

heights.

This year’s design will primarily feature yellow and white orchids with hints of orange.

Guests will also be able to enjoy orchid floral arrangements on tables in the Foyer,

Morning Room and Dining Room.

Orchid-Themed Adult Workshops

Explore the fascinating world of orchids with an array of workshops. Learn how to grow

and preserve orchids, help them thrive in gorgeous displays, and be inspired by the

diversity of the flowering plants.

Driftwood Orchid Displays

Saturday, January 31, 2026 | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Create your own unique orchid display using driftwood as a natural and artistic way to

showcase the plant.

Orchid Terrariums

Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Learn about the art of flower preservation while creating an orchid terrarium to take

home.

Orchid Still Life Drawing

Saturday, February 28, 2026 | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Capture the grace and beauty of orchids in this still life drawing workshop.

Orchid Image Transfers

Saturday, March 7, 2026 | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Experiment with the art of image transfers while using orchids as subject matter.

These workshops are for participants 18 years old and older only.

Common Ground: The Hainsworth Collection in Conversation with Cheekwood’s

Permanent Collection

January 31 − June 21, 2026

Common Ground brings together, for the first time, paintings from the Hainsworth family

collection and Cheekwood’s permanent collection to create a rich visual survey of

American painting from 1876 to 1940. The two Nashville-based collections displayed

alongside one another create a dialogue, revealing shared cultural aspirations and

contrasting artistic visions. The exhibition examines major American art movements from

the Hudson River School to American Impressionism and the Ashcan School. Together,

the two collections enhance one another, oﬀering a vibrant perspective on American art.

February Teas

February 3 – 26, 2026

Warm up with Cheekwood’s popular Afternoon Tea in Café 29. An updated menu

features seasonal teas, savory bite-sized sandwiches and freshly baked sweets.

Tableside service is oﬀered to parties of 2 or 4 guests on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3

p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Reserve tickets starting December 16 at

cheekwood.org/calendar-events/february-teas/

Members: $50 per attendee

Not-Yet Members: $50 per attendee + Garden and Mansion Admission

A Tour and Tea

February 5, 12, 19, 26, 2026

Treat yourself to a one-of-a-kind experience with a special guided tour of Orchids at

Cheekwood in the Historic Mansion followed by Afternoon Tea service at Café 29. This

package ticket oﬀer is available on Thursdays in February. The tour begins at 2 p.m., and

is followed by tableside tea service from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

About Cheekwood Estate & Gardens

With its intact and picturesque vistas, Cheekwood is distinguished as one of the leading

Country Place Era estates in the nation. Formerly the family home of Mabel and Leslie

Cheek, the 1930s estate, with its 30,000-square-foot Mansion and 55-acres of gardens,

today serves the public as a botanical garden, arboretum, and art museum with

furnished period rooms and galleries devoted to American art from the 18th to mid-20th

centuries. The property includes 13 distinct gardens including the Blevins Japanese

Garden and the Bracken Foundation Children’s Garden, as well as a 1.5-mile woodland

trail featuring outdoor monumental sculpture. Each year, Cheekwood hosts seasonal

festivals including Cheekwood in Bloom, Summertime at Cheekwood, Cheekwood

Harvest and Holiday LIGHTS. Cheekwood is listed on the National Register of Historic

Places and is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and nationally as a Level

II Arboretum. It is a three-time voted USA Today Top 10 Botanical Garden, named the

Most Beautiful Garden in Tennessee in 2025 by HGTV, in 2024 and 2025 received a

Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award, and in 2021 was named by Fodors as one of the 12

Most Beautiful Gardens in the American South. Cheekwood is located eight miles

southwest of downtown Nashville at 1200 Forrest Park Drive. It is open Tuesday through

Sunday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., with extended days and hours of operation depending on the

season.

MORE EVENTS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email