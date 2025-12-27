Cheekwood Announces Winter Programming with Orchid Display, Art Exhibition, and Afternoon Teas

Escape the winter chill with the help of a tropical paradise and a new art exhibition inside the Historic Mansion at Cheekwood Estate & Gardens. A showstopping floral display will be presented alongside orchid-themed adult education classes. Also, a new exhibition brings together, for the first time, paintings from a private collection and Cheekwood’s American art. The events kick oﬀ an exciting year of programming at Cheekwood. Tickets to all events can be found at cheekwood.org.
Orchids at Cheekwood
January 31 – March 8, 2026
Discover the beauty of orchids as these remarkable flowers take center stage throughout
the Cheekwood Mansion. In its eighth year, Orchids at Cheekwood has become a winter
tradition.
Sweeps of white orchids and greenery adorn the winding Foyer staircase, culminating in
an immersive installation throughout the Loggia featuring orchid chandeliers of various
heights.
This year’s design will primarily feature yellow and white orchids with hints of orange.
Guests will also be able to enjoy orchid floral arrangements on tables in the Foyer,
Morning Room and Dining Room.
Orchid-Themed Adult Workshops
Explore the fascinating world of orchids with an array of workshops. Learn how to grow
and preserve orchids, help them thrive in gorgeous displays, and be inspired by the
diversity of the flowering plants.
Driftwood Orchid Displays
Saturday, January 31, 2026 | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Create your own unique orchid display using driftwood as a natural and artistic way to
showcase the plant.
Orchid Terrariums
Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Learn about the art of flower preservation while creating an orchid terrarium to take
home.
Orchid Still Life Drawing
Saturday, February 28, 2026 | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Capture the grace and beauty of orchids in this still life drawing workshop.
Orchid Image Transfers
Saturday, March 7, 2026 | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Experiment with the art of image transfers while using orchids as subject matter.
These workshops are for participants 18 years old and older only.
Common Ground: The Hainsworth Collection in Conversation with Cheekwood’s
Permanent Collection
January 31 − June 21, 2026
Common Ground brings together, for the first time, paintings from the Hainsworth family
collection and Cheekwood’s permanent collection to create a rich visual survey of
American painting from 1876 to 1940. The two Nashville-based collections displayed
alongside one another create a dialogue, revealing shared cultural aspirations and
contrasting artistic visions. The exhibition examines major American art movements from
the Hudson River School to American Impressionism and the Ashcan School. Together,
the two collections enhance one another, oﬀering a vibrant perspective on American art.
February Teas
February 3 – 26, 2026
Warm up with Cheekwood’s popular Afternoon Tea in Café 29. An updated menu
features seasonal teas, savory bite-sized sandwiches and freshly baked sweets.
Tableside service is oﬀered to parties of 2 or 4 guests on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3
p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Reserve tickets starting December 16 at
cheekwood.org/calendar-events/february-teas/
Members: $50 per attendee
Not-Yet Members: $50 per attendee + Garden and Mansion Admission
A Tour and Tea
February 5, 12, 19, 26, 2026
Treat yourself to a one-of-a-kind experience with a special guided tour of Orchids at
Cheekwood in the Historic Mansion followed by Afternoon Tea service at Café 29. This
package ticket oﬀer is available on Thursdays in February. The tour begins at 2 p.m., and
is followed by tableside tea service from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
About Cheekwood Estate & Gardens
With its intact and picturesque vistas, Cheekwood is distinguished as one of the leading
Country Place Era estates in the nation. Formerly the family home of Mabel and Leslie
Cheek, the 1930s estate, with its 30,000-square-foot Mansion and 55-acres of gardens,
today serves the public as a botanical garden, arboretum, and art museum with
furnished period rooms and galleries devoted to American art from the 18th to mid-20th
centuries. The property includes 13 distinct gardens including the Blevins Japanese
Garden and the Bracken Foundation Children’s Garden, as well as a 1.5-mile woodland
trail featuring outdoor monumental sculpture. Each year, Cheekwood hosts seasonal
festivals including Cheekwood in Bloom, Summertime at Cheekwood, Cheekwood
Harvest and Holiday LIGHTS. Cheekwood is listed on the National Register of Historic
Places and is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and nationally as a Level
II Arboretum. It is a three-time voted USA Today Top 10 Botanical Garden, named the
Most Beautiful Garden in Tennessee in 2025 by HGTV, in 2024 and 2025 received a
Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award, and in 2021 was named by Fodors as one of the 12
Most Beautiful Gardens in the American South. Cheekwood is located eight miles
southwest of downtown Nashville at 1200 Forrest Park Drive. It is open Tuesday through
Sunday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., with extended days and hours of operation depending on the
season.
