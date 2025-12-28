12/27/25: Overcast Evening With Mild 65°F in Williamson County

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by overcast skies with a temperature of 64.9°F. Winds are currently blowing at 5.8 mph with no precipitation reported.
Earlier today, the high reached 68°F with a low dropping to 56.7°F. Winds peaked at 8.1 mph and there was a negligible 2% chance of precipitation, which resulted in no rainfall. Foggy conditions were noted, contributing to reduced visibility.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to maintain a steady low around 64.6°F under continued overcast conditions. Wind speeds might reach up to 7.9 mph, and the chance of rain remains minimal at 1%.
Residents can expect a quiet weather night with no significant changes or weather warnings in effect. This stable pattern contributes to a tranquil night ahead in Williamson County.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|68°F
|57°F
|Fog
|Sunday
|69°F
|48°F
|Rain: slight
|Monday
|45°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|37°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|47°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|49°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|43°F
|34°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
