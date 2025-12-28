12/27/25: Overcast Evening With Mild 65°F in Williamson County

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by overcast skies with a temperature of 64.9°F. Winds are currently blowing at 5.8 mph with no precipitation reported.

Earlier today, the high reached 68°F with a low dropping to 56.7°F. Winds peaked at 8.1 mph and there was a negligible 2% chance of precipitation, which resulted in no rainfall. Foggy conditions were noted, contributing to reduced visibility.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to maintain a steady low around 64.6°F under continued overcast conditions. Wind speeds might reach up to 7.9 mph, and the chance of rain remains minimal at 1%.

Residents can expect a quiet weather night with no significant changes or weather warnings in effect. This stable pattern contributes to a tranquil night ahead in Williamson County.

Today's Details High 68°F Low 57°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 91% UV Index 2.8 (Low) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 65°F · feels 67°F Sunrise 6:56am Sunset 4:40pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 68°F 57°F Fog Sunday 69°F 48°F Rain: slight Monday 45°F 28°F Overcast Tuesday 37°F 23°F Overcast Wednesday 47°F 27°F Overcast Thursday 49°F 30°F Overcast Friday 43°F 34°F Overcast

