11/30/25: Overnight Light Drizzle and 44°F in Williamson County

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 44.1°F with a light drizzle and winds blowing at 10.8 mph. There is no measurable precipitation at the moment.
Today, the high is expected to barely climb from the current temperature, reaching 44.4°F, while tonight will see a significant drop in temperature to a low of 29.5°F. Wind speeds today may reach up to 12.7 mph. Precipitation chances stand at 15% with a minimal total of 0.02 inches expected, mainly as light drizzle continuing through the morning hours.
Tonight, the skies will clear up to become partly cloudy with a negligible chance of precipitation. Winds will decrease slightly, reaching speeds of up to 10.6 mph. Prepare for colder conditions as the temperature dips near freezing.
Residents should plan for a chilly start to their day and adjust activities accordingly, considering the light precipitation and wind. There are no official weather warnings in effect.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|44°F
|29°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|41°F
|29°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|38°F
|27°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Wednesday
|48°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|45°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|46°F
|35°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|55°F
|42°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
