11/30/25: Overnight Light Drizzle and 44°F in Williamson County

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 44.1°F with a light drizzle and winds blowing at 10.8 mph. There is no measurable precipitation at the moment.

Today, the high is expected to barely climb from the current temperature, reaching 44.4°F, while tonight will see a significant drop in temperature to a low of 29.5°F. Wind speeds today may reach up to 12.7 mph. Precipitation chances stand at 15% with a minimal total of 0.02 inches expected, mainly as light drizzle continuing through the morning hours.

Tonight, the skies will clear up to become partly cloudy with a negligible chance of precipitation. Winds will decrease slightly, reaching speeds of up to 10.6 mph. Prepare for colder conditions as the temperature dips near freezing.

Residents should plan for a chilly start to their day and adjust activities accordingly, considering the light precipitation and wind. There are no official weather warnings in effect.

Today’s Details

High
44°F
Low
29°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
92%
UV Index
3.4 (Moderate)
Precip
15% chance · 0.02 in
Now
44°F · feels 37°F
Sunrise
6:38am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 44°F 29°F Drizzle: light
Monday 41°F 29°F Rain: moderate
Tuesday 38°F 27°F Snow fall: slight
Wednesday 48°F 26°F Overcast
Thursday 45°F 36°F Overcast
Friday 46°F 35°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 55°F 42°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

