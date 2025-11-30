11/30/25: Overnight Light Drizzle and 44°F in Williamson County

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 44.1°F with a light drizzle and winds blowing at 10.8 mph. There is no measurable precipitation at the moment.

Today, the high is expected to barely climb from the current temperature, reaching 44.4°F, while tonight will see a significant drop in temperature to a low of 29.5°F. Wind speeds today may reach up to 12.7 mph. Precipitation chances stand at 15% with a minimal total of 0.02 inches expected, mainly as light drizzle continuing through the morning hours.

Tonight, the skies will clear up to become partly cloudy with a negligible chance of precipitation. Winds will decrease slightly, reaching speeds of up to 10.6 mph. Prepare for colder conditions as the temperature dips near freezing.

Residents should plan for a chilly start to their day and adjust activities accordingly, considering the light precipitation and wind. There are no official weather warnings in effect.

Today’s Details High 44°F Low 29°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 92% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 15% chance · 0.02 in Now 44°F · feels 37°F Sunrise 6:38am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 44°F 29°F Drizzle: light Monday 41°F 29°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 38°F 27°F Snow fall: slight Wednesday 48°F 26°F Overcast Thursday 45°F 36°F Overcast Friday 46°F 35°F Drizzle: light Saturday 55°F 42°F Drizzle: light

