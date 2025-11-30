25 Most Expensive Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Nov. 3

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County, Tennessee, for November 3-7, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$45,605,7004428 Peytonsville RdFranklin37064
$7,500,000Smith Gregory T Pb 83 Pg 304639 Johnny Bennett RdThompsons Station37179
$5,925,0001990 Tollgate Blvd #107Thompsons Station37179
$5,200,000338 Main StFranklin37064
$4,650,000Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 537318 Harlow DrCollege Grove37046
$3,865,7884430 Peytonsville RdFranklin
$3,685,000Witherspoon Sec4 Pb 68 Pg 561523 Tellcroft DrBrentwood37027
$3,200,0002458 Fly RdNolensville37135
$2,985,000Black Hawk Sec 2 Pb 62 Pg 147219 Prairie Falcon DrArrington37014
$2,800,000Westhaven Sec 18 Pb 47 Pg 1021504 Fleetwood DrFranklin37064
$2,700,000Brandon Park Downs Pb 33 Pg 1437125 Brandon Park CtFranklin37064
$2,600,000Olde Towne Pb 50 Pg 56481 Sterns Crossing RdBrentwood37027
$2,499,900Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 821552 White Barn WayBrentwood37027
$2,400,000Mcewen John B Add Pb 68 Pg 341224 Adams StFranklin37064
$2,400,000Governors Club The Ph 6 Pb 31 Pg 11614 Angel TrBrentwood37027
$2,400,000Governors Club Ph 1110 Tradition LnBrentwood37027
$2,400,000809 Sneed Rd WFranklin37069
$2,347,774Hamilton Pb 84 Pg 812042 Hamilton DrFranklin37064
$2,299,950Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 326028 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$2,200,000Hart Amy And Christopher Pb 78 Pg 383348 Sweeney Hollow RdFranklin37064
$2,134,546Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 326035 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$2,025,000Westhaven Sec54 Pb 73 Pg 711085 Calico StFranklin37064
$2,000,000Montclair Sec 5 Pb 37 Pg 651736 Richbourg Park DrBrentwood37027
$1,974,150Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1478034 Southvale BlvdFranklin37064
$1,900,0003287 Blazer RdFranklin37064
$1,900,000Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 145024 Cobbler Ridge RdFranklin37064

