25 Most Expensive Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Nov. 3

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County, Tennessee, for November 3-7, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$45,605,700
|4428 Peytonsville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$7,500,000
|Smith Gregory T Pb 83 Pg 30
|4639 Johnny Bennett Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$5,925,000
|1990 Tollgate Blvd #107
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$5,200,000
|338 Main St
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,650,000
|Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 53
|7318 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,865,788
|4430 Peytonsville Rd
|Franklin
|$3,685,000
|Witherspoon Sec4 Pb 68 Pg 56
|1523 Tellcroft Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,200,000
|2458 Fly Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,985,000
|Black Hawk Sec 2 Pb 62 Pg 14
|7219 Prairie Falcon Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,800,000
|Westhaven Sec 18 Pb 47 Pg 102
|1504 Fleetwood Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,700,000
|Brandon Park Downs Pb 33 Pg 143
|7125 Brandon Park Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,600,000
|Olde Towne Pb 50 Pg 56
|481 Sterns Crossing Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,499,900
|Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82
|1552 White Barn Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,400,000
|Mcewen John B Add Pb 68 Pg 34
|1224 Adams St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,400,000
|Governors Club The Ph 6 Pb 31 Pg 116
|14 Angel Tr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,400,000
|Governors Club Ph 11
|10 Tradition Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,400,000
|809 Sneed Rd W
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,347,774
|Hamilton Pb 84 Pg 81
|2042 Hamilton Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,299,950
|Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 32
|6028 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,200,000
|Hart Amy And Christopher Pb 78 Pg 38
|3348 Sweeney Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,134,546
|Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 32
|6035 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,025,000
|Westhaven Sec54 Pb 73 Pg 71
|1085 Calico St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,000,000
|Montclair Sec 5 Pb 37 Pg 65
|1736 Richbourg Park Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,974,150
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147
|8034 Southvale Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,900,000
|3287 Blazer Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,900,000
|Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 14
|5024 Cobbler Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37064
