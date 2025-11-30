25 Most Expensive Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Nov. 3

See the top 25 most expensive property transfers in Williamson County, Tennessee, for November 3-7, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $45,605,700 4428 Peytonsville Rd Franklin 37064 $7,500,000 Smith Gregory T Pb 83 Pg 30 4639 Johnny Bennett Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $5,925,000 1990 Tollgate Blvd #107 Thompsons Station 37179 $5,200,000 338 Main St Franklin 37064 $4,650,000 Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 53 7318 Harlow Dr College Grove 37046 $3,865,788 4430 Peytonsville Rd Franklin $3,685,000 Witherspoon Sec4 Pb 68 Pg 56 1523 Tellcroft Dr Brentwood 37027 $3,200,000 2458 Fly Rd Nolensville 37135 $2,985,000 Black Hawk Sec 2 Pb 62 Pg 14 7219 Prairie Falcon Dr Arrington 37014 $2,800,000 Westhaven Sec 18 Pb 47 Pg 102 1504 Fleetwood Dr Franklin 37064 $2,700,000 Brandon Park Downs Pb 33 Pg 143 7125 Brandon Park Ct Franklin 37064 $2,600,000 Olde Towne Pb 50 Pg 56 481 Sterns Crossing Rd Brentwood 37027 $2,499,900 Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82 1552 White Barn Way Brentwood 37027 $2,400,000 Mcewen John B Add Pb 68 Pg 34 1224 Adams St Franklin 37064 $2,400,000 Governors Club The Ph 6 Pb 31 Pg 116 14 Angel Tr Brentwood 37027 $2,400,000 Governors Club Ph 11 10 Tradition Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,400,000 809 Sneed Rd W Franklin 37069 $2,347,774 Hamilton Pb 84 Pg 81 2042 Hamilton Dr Franklin 37064 $2,299,950 Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 32 6028 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $2,200,000 Hart Amy And Christopher Pb 78 Pg 38 3348 Sweeney Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $2,134,546 Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 32 6035 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $2,025,000 Westhaven Sec54 Pb 73 Pg 71 1085 Calico St Franklin 37064 $2,000,000 Montclair Sec 5 Pb 37 Pg 65 1736 Richbourg Park Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,974,150 Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147 8034 Southvale Blvd Franklin 37064 $1,900,000 3287 Blazer Rd Franklin 37064 $1,900,000 Blackberry Ridge Pb 60 Pg 14 5024 Cobbler Ridge Rd Franklin 37064

