11/24/25: Dense Fog Advisory in Williamson Co. Until 10 AM, Overcast, High 64 Low 41

Dense Fog Advisory * WHAT…Visibility of 1/4 mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

A Minor Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for parts of Middle Tennessee, including Williamson County, until 10 AM CST today. Currently, at 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 41.7°F and a light breeze at 2.3 mph. There is no precipitation at the moment.

Visibility has dropped to a quarter mile or less due to dense fog, making driving conditions hazardous. Residents are urged to travel with caution, use fog lamps, and maintain a safe following distance.

Today’s weather forecast anticipates a high of 64.2°F with wind speeds reaching up to 15.9 mph. There’s a 35% chance of dense drizzle, although no significant precipitation is expected. Tonight, temperatures will remain mild with a low around 55.2°F, and conditions will continue to be overcast with similar wind speeds and chances of precipitation as during the day.

Please stay tuned to local weather updates and be prepared for challenging driving conditions in the early hours.

Today’s Details High 64°F Low 41°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 88% UV Index 2.6 (Low) Precip 35% chance · 0 in Now 42°F · feels 38°F Sunrise 6:33am Sunset 4:35pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 64°F 41°F Drizzle: dense Tuesday 64°F 54°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 56°F 37°F Overcast Thursday 45°F 29°F Overcast Friday 43°F 27°F Overcast Saturday 42°F 30°F Overcast Sunday 57°F 42°F Overcast

