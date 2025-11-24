11/24/25: Dense Fog Advisory in Williamson Co. Until 10 AM, Overcast, High 64 Low 41

Dense Fog Advisory

* WHAT…Visibility of 1/4 mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

A Minor Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for parts of Middle Tennessee, including Williamson County, until 10 AM CST today. Currently, at 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 41.7°F and a light breeze at 2.3 mph. There is no precipitation at the moment.

Visibility has dropped to a quarter mile or less due to dense fog, making driving conditions hazardous. Residents are urged to travel with caution, use fog lamps, and maintain a safe following distance.

Today’s weather forecast anticipates a high of 64.2°F with wind speeds reaching up to 15.9 mph. There’s a 35% chance of dense drizzle, although no significant precipitation is expected. Tonight, temperatures will remain mild with a low around 55.2°F, and conditions will continue to be overcast with similar wind speeds and chances of precipitation as during the day.

Please stay tuned to local weather updates and be prepared for challenging driving conditions in the early hours.

Today’s Details

High
64°F
Low
41°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
88%
UV Index
2.6 (Low)
Precip
35% chance · 0 in
Now
42°F · feels 38°F
Sunrise
6:33am
Sunset
4:35pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 64°F 41°F Drizzle: dense
Tuesday 64°F 54°F Drizzle: moderate
Wednesday 56°F 37°F Overcast
Thursday 45°F 29°F Overcast
Friday 43°F 27°F Overcast
Saturday 42°F 30°F Overcast
Sunday 57°F 42°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

