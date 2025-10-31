10/31/25: Clear Skies and 58°F, Perfect for Halloween Evening

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, we’re experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 57.6°F. Winds are blowing at 9.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s high reached 58.3°F, with winds peaking around 8.8 mph under partly overcast conditions. Tonight, the sky is expected to clear again, providing ideal viewing conditions for any Halloween festivities. Evening temperatures will drop to a comfortable 44.6°F, with lighter winds around 4.7 mph. No precipitation is anticipated, ensuring a dry night for trick-or-treaters.

Looking ahead, the weather in Williamson County seems perfect for outdoor Halloween activities, so enjoy the evening without worry of rain or strong winds.

Today’s Details

High
58°F
Low
36°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
57%
UV Index
4.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
58°F · feels 53°F
Sunrise
7:09am
Sunset
5:52pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 58°F 36°F Overcast
Saturday 59°F 40°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 51°F 41°F Rain: slight
Monday 61°F 38°F Clear sky
Tuesday 67°F 44°F Overcast
Wednesday 68°F 48°F Overcast
Thursday 71°F 48°F Clear sky
Next 24 Hours

