OBITUARY: Jeannette K Paul

Jeannette K. Paul, lovingly known as “Mami Yani,” passed away peacefully on October 28, 2025, in Spring Hill, Tennessee, at the age of 78.

Born in April 1947, Jeannette was the beloved daughter of the late George Kopp Breth and Graciela Kopp Arenas. She is preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her devoted husband of 41 years, Bryan Paul; her cherished children, Mario (Dannielle) Bertuol and Jenny Patrizia; and six adoring grandchildren: Brittany, Tommy, George, Grace, Anabelle, and Gianni. She also leaves behind her treasured dogs, Jordan and Luigi, who brought her much comfort and joy.

Jeannette’s life was defined by grace, beauty, and deep compassion for others. Crowned Miss Venezuela in 1966, she carried herself with elegance throughout her life, not just in presence but in spirit. She was known for her selflessness, always putting the needs and feelings of others before her own—even in her final days, she wanted to ease the worries of those around her.

A true lover of life, Jeannette had a passion for travel and adventure. Together with Bryan, she explored the world through sea cruises and countless road trips across the United States. Bryce Canyon National Park held a special place in her heart.

Her love for nature extended to her own backyard, where she lovingly tended to an exquisite flower garden boasting over 100 different plants. She found joy and peace in the vibrant blooms she cultivated. Another cherished hobby was knitting scarves for friends and family. Her home was filled with colorful skeins of yarn, each chosen with care and affection for the people she loved.

Above all, Jeannette deeply loved her family. Her warmth, kindness, and unwavering devotion touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. She was truly loved by all.

A memorial will be held in November by the family to honor her life and legacy. The date and time will be announced soon.

williamsfh.com is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be given to the family at the site.