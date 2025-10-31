Morning Source -Mark Dobies

Morning Source
Guest: Mark Dobies
Originally Aired: October 23, 2025
Morning Source talks with Donna Vissman and local author Mark Dobies talks about his children’s book release,Rainbow Raccoon Takes Flight. The book tells the story of a young raccoon who discovers he can fly when he embraces his emotions.
