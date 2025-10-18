10/18/25: Clear Sky and Cool at 61, High Today 84, Overnight Low 71

Current Weather Update for Williamson County as of 4:50 AM, 10/18/25

Williamson County is experiencing clear skies early this morning with a mild temperature of 61°F. The wind is currently gentle at 4.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Looking ahead to today, the forecast suggests we will see a mix of sun and increasing cloud cover, with temperatures peaking at a warm 83.7°F. The chance of rain remains minimal at just 4%, and no significant precipitation is expected. Winds may reach up to 13.9 mph later in the day.

Moving into tonight, the skies are predicted to clear again, and we can expect overnight lows around 71.2°F. Wind conditions are anticipated to remain steady with speeds also reaching up to 13.9 mph. The likelihood of precipitation continues to be low.

Residents should enjoy a mostly pleasant day with mild temperature changes and minimal wind disruptions, suitable for typical outdoor activities.

Today’s Details High 84°F Low 60°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 87% UV Index 5.2 (Moderate) Precip 4% chance · 0 in Now 61°F · feels 61°F Sunrise 6:57am Sunset 6:07pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 84°F 60°F Overcast Sunday 71°F 48°F Rain: heavy Monday 69°F 45°F Clear sky Tuesday 69°F 49°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 65°F 42°F Mainly clear Thursday 70°F 45°F Overcast Friday 69°F 55°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email