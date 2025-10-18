10/18/25: Clear Sky and Cool at 61, High Today 84, Overnight Low 71

By
Source Staff
-

Current Weather Update for Williamson County as of 4:50 AM, 10/18/25

Williamson County is experiencing clear skies early this morning with a mild temperature of 61°F. The wind is currently gentle at 4.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Looking ahead to today, the forecast suggests we will see a mix of sun and increasing cloud cover, with temperatures peaking at a warm 83.7°F. The chance of rain remains minimal at just 4%, and no significant precipitation is expected. Winds may reach up to 13.9 mph later in the day.

Moving into tonight, the skies are predicted to clear again, and we can expect overnight lows around 71.2°F. Wind conditions are anticipated to remain steady with speeds also reaching up to 13.9 mph. The likelihood of precipitation continues to be low.

Residents should enjoy a mostly pleasant day with mild temperature changes and minimal wind disruptions, suitable for typical outdoor activities.

Today’s Details

High
84°F
Low
60°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
87%
UV Index
5.2 (Moderate)
Precip
4% chance · 0 in
Now
61°F · feels 61°F
Sunrise
6:57am
Sunset
6:07pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 84°F 60°F Overcast
Sunday 71°F 48°F Rain: heavy
Monday 69°F 45°F Clear sky
Tuesday 69°F 49°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 65°F 42°F Mainly clear
Thursday 70°F 45°F Overcast
Friday 69°F 55°F Overcast
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here