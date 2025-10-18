Grand Ole Opry to Celebrate 100th Anniversary With Two All-star Opry Member Shows

The Grand Ole Opry is set to mark the 100th anniversary of its November 28, 1925 inaugural broadcast with two all-star Opry member shows. November 28, 2025 marks exactly 100 years since the evening a single fiddle tune performed by Uncle Jimmy Thompson launched a legacy– more than 200 members, over 15,000 broadcasts, countless stars, millions of fans, and one enduring unbroken circle. Tickets for both shows are on sale now on opry.com.

Opry members already confirmed to appear span four generations across country, bluegrass, gospel, Americana, and comedy and include Trace Adkins, Bill Anderson, Mandy Barnett, T. Graham Brown, Steven Curtis Chapman, Henry Cho, The Gatlin Brothers, Vince Gill, The Isaacs, Kathy Mattea, Charlie McCoy, Scotty McCreery, Gary Mule Deer, Riders In The Sky, Ricky Skaggs, Don Schlitz, Connie Smith, Marty Stuart, Pam Tillis, The Whites, Mark Wills, and more to be announced soon. Suzy Bogguss, who was invited to join the Opry family on Oct. 11, is also among those slated to appear.

The Grand Ole Opry presented by Humana has been celebrating Opry 100 throughout 2025 with special shows, 60+ Opry debuts so far this year, and the Opry’s first-ever live international broadcast from London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall last month. The show will continue its 100th celebration well into 2026 with numerous Opry 100 Honors shows, a performance at Carnegie Hall, and other special shows. For a full Opry 100 schedule, tickets, and more info on the Opry’s anniversary year, visit opry.com.

