Eligible Tennessee Families Can Get an Extra $1,500 Through TIPS 4-to-1 Match

Tennesseans can take advantage of an extra $1,500 to jumpstart their children’s college savings through the Tennessee Investments Preparing Scholars (TIPS) program.

Offered by the Tennessee Department of Treasury, TIPS is a 4-to-1 matching grant program designed to help income-eligible families save for future college costs through a TNStars College Savings 529 account.

Here’s how it works:

1. Check your eligibility: If you’re a Tennessee resident with a child age 14 or younger, visit Treasury.TN.gov/TIPS to see if you meet the household income requirements.

2. Apply: If you meet the eligibility criteria, complete the TIPS Program Application.

3. Open an account and start saving: Once approved, open a TNStars account for each child. You can open an account online in minutes with as little as $25 to start. For every dollar you deposit to the TNStars account by June 30 of the qualifying period, the State will match it with $4 – up to $500 per child, per year, with a lifetime maximum match of $1,500.

“Between savings and matching grants from TIPS, Tennessee families now have more than $2.6 million for their children’s future education,” said State Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. “I encourage eligible Tennessee families to take advantage of this generous match to help put your child on a path to future success.”

TIPS is accepting applications for the current qualifying period through June 30, 2026.

View eligibility and apply for TIPS at: Treasury.TN.gov/TIPS.

