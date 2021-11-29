1 in 5 Struggle With Dyslexia. The Literacy Center Helps K-12 Students.

Has your child been diagnosed with dyslexia? Do they struggle with reading out loud, writing, or comprehending? They’re not alone. In fact, the Yale Center for Dyslexia & Creativity reports that 20 percent of the population is affected by dyslexia. The most common neuro-cognitive disorder, dyslexia “represents 80–90 percent of all those with learning disabilities.”

Dyslexia is clinically defined as a learning disorder characterized by difficulty reading or interpreting words or symbols among individuals who have normal vision and intelligence. Dyslexia is not indicative of a person’s overall intelligence or intellectual abilities.

The good news is that with proper targeted intervention, many children who are challenged with dyslexia develop the ability to read on the same level as their peers.

LifeReader™ at Learning Lab

If your child has been diagnosed with dyslexia, or another Specific Learning Disability in reading, we invite you to discover options available to your family through the LifeReader approach at Learning Lab’s Literacy Center, which specializes in dyslexia-specific interventions. We also have the ability to extend interventions that are happening at school, so that your student is able to make faster academic growth!

Through LifeReader, your child will receive specialized intervention instruction that is designed to target the skills they have the most trouble with and help them become a better reader. Our goals for our students, when they enter intervention (or LifeReader), are to improve their reading skills and to build their love for reading. The following two programs are especially beneficial to students with dyslexic tendencies:

Basic Reading Intervention: This package is designed to assist struggling readers by equipping them with the tools necessary to decode words, improve fluency, and expand comprehension skills using a combination of phonics, spelling, and vocabulary words. Designed for students in K-8th grade, as well as students who have been diagnosed with dyslexia or a Specific Learning Disability in reading, this program entails 10 one-on-one sessions. (Some students may require more sessions.) Learn more.

This package is designed to assist struggling readers by equipping them with the tools necessary to decode words, improve fluency, and expand comprehension skills using a combination of phonics, spelling, and vocabulary words. Designed for students in K-8th grade, as well as students who have been diagnosed with dyslexia or a Specific Learning Disability in reading, this program entails 10 one-on-one sessions. (Some students may require more sessions.) Learn more. Intervention Building Blocks: After completing the Basic Reading Intervention program, some students may benefit from maintaining and further building those skills in our Intervention Building Blocks program. Other students may start at this level, depending on their needs. Designed for students in K-12th grade, this program includes 10 one-on-one sessions. Learn more.

The Literacy Center offers a number of other programs for students of all ages and capabilities. Additional programs include our Reading Comprehension Lab, Writing Lab, Creative Writing, and Handwriting Sessions. See a full list.

Visit the Literacy Center at Learning Lab

If you think your child may benefit from dyslexia-specific intervention at Learning Lab’s Literacy Center, please contact one of our two convenient locations in Brentwood or Nashville.

Brentwood

5500 Maryland Way, Suite 110

Brentwood, TN 37027

615-377-2929

Nashville

2416 21st Avenue South, Suite 100

Nashville, TN 37212

615-321-7272

Have a question for Learning Lab? Fill out the form below: