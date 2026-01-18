1/18/26: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Cools to 29°F

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 29.8°F. Winds are light at 4 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 34°F with a low of 17.4°F. It has been a mainly clear day, with wind speeds peaking at 10.2 mph and no chance of precipitation.

Looking ahead to tonight, the sky will remain clear with temperatures expected to drop to around 28°F. Winds will continue to reach up to 10.2 mph, and there is still a 0% chance of precipitation.

Residents should enjoy a calm and chilly evening ahead, with stable weather conditions continuing into the night.

Today's Details High 34°F Low 17°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 43% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 30°F · feels 22°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 4:59pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 34°F 17°F Mainly clear Monday 32°F 20°F Overcast Tuesday 39°F 14°F Clear sky Wednesday 47°F 27°F Overcast Thursday 46°F 31°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 36°F 24°F Snow fall: slight Saturday 23°F 18°F Overcast

