1/18/26: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Cools to 29°F

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 29.8°F. Winds are light at 4 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 34°F with a low of 17.4°F. It has been a mainly clear day, with wind speeds peaking at 10.2 mph and no chance of precipitation.
Looking ahead to tonight, the sky will remain clear with temperatures expected to drop to around 28°F. Winds will continue to reach up to 10.2 mph, and there is still a 0% chance of precipitation.
Residents should enjoy a calm and chilly evening ahead, with stable weather conditions continuing into the night.
Today's Details
High
34°F
Low
17°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
43%
UV Index
3.4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
30°F · feels 22°F
Sunrise
6:55am
Sunset
4:59pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|34°F
|17°F
|Mainly clear
|Monday
|32°F
|20°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|39°F
|14°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|47°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|46°F
|31°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|36°F
|24°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Saturday
|23°F
|18°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
