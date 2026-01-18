Tennessee Awards $5 Million in Grants to Restore 11 Historic Courthouses

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) announced the latest recipients of Tennessee Historic Development Grants.

For this round of funding, the program will fund projects that facilitate the preservation and redevelopment of Tennessee’s historic courthouses. Applications were accepted by TNECD and reviewed by Rural Development program staff with assistance from the Tennessee Historical Commission (THC). Applications were scored based on community need, project need and project impact.

“Tennessee is home to some of the nation’s most beautiful and historically significant courthouses, and we are proud to announce additional funding today that will support their continued revitalization,” said Deputy Governor and TNECD Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter. “Thank you to the Tennessee Historical Commission for its partnership on this program. We look forward to seeing how these investments strengthen local communities and drive long-term growth and prosperity statewide.”

County officials from distressed and at-risk counties had the opportunity to apply for a grant up to $500,000 for the rehabilitation of their county courthouses listed on the National Register of Historic Place or a courthouse eligible to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Proposed work was approved by the THC as meeting the Secretary of Interior Standards for Rehabilitation.

“We’re proud to partner with TNECD on this terrific program that not only restores historic buildings but also strengthens communities across the state by rehabilitating properties that are integral to the daily life of Tennesseans,” said THC interim executive director and State Historic Preservation Officer (SHPO) Miranda Montgomery.

The THC’s mission is to protect, preserve, maintain and administer historic places and encourage the inclusive diverse study of Tennessee’s history for the benefit of future generations.

The grant recipients include the following county courthouses:

Chester County – $481,182

Dickson County – $500,000

Giles County – $500,000

Lauderdale County – $500,000

Lawrence County – $500,000

Maury County – $500,000

Morgan County – $356,250

Pickett County – $500,000

Polk County – $500,000

Scott County – $249,375

Weakley County – $500,000

Various criteria must have been met for a structure to receive a grant. Eligible properties that qualify as certified historic structures as well as information about the grant, eligibility and application can be found here.

About Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD)

TNECD is the state’s primary agency committed to fostering economic growth through job creation and community development. By attracting new corporate investment and facilitating the growth of existing businesses, the department works to strengthen Tennessee’s competitive landscape. Additionally, TNECD strives to increase the economic prosperity for all Tennesseans by providing grants to communities statewide, helping them to become vibrant, business-friendly environments where companies can flourish. For more information, visit us at tnecd.com.

