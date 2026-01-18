Nashville’s Pet Community Presents ‘My Furry Valentine’

No one loves us like our pets do, so why not honor them and celebrate Valentine’s Day a little early with an evening of love songs to support Nashville’s Pet Community Center (PCC) on Thursday, Feb. 12 at the Troubadour Nashville (2416 Music Valley Dr.). Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:00 p.m. There is free parking on site; general admission seating is first come, first serve (this event has a two-drink minimum). Tickets available HERE.

My Furry Valentine “Love Songs Saving Lives” will feature four incredible artists—Mae Estes, Sonny LeMaire, Porter Howell and Shawn Camp —performing some of your favorite hits, with 100% of the ticket proceeds providing veterinary care for deserving dogs and cats in our community. Entertainment broadcast veteran, Nan Kelley, will host.

“I’m at cat lady from way back,” expresses Big Machine’s recording star Mae Estes. “Anytime I can support a good cause with my music, I’m in! I can’t wait to support Pet Community Center alongside my favorites.”

Porter Howell is a founding member, lead guitarist, songwriter, and vocalist of the multi-platinum country band Little Texas. A native of Longview, Texas, he helped define the band’s signature sound, co-writing classics such as “God Blessed Texas,” “What Might Have Been,” and “My Love,” earning the CMA’s Triple Play Award in 1994. After decades of nonstop touring, Howell used the 2020 shutdown to launch his first solo project, This Town Was, a reflective album inspired by his roots and a changing Nashville.

Sonny LeMaire is best known as being the bass guitarist of the band Exile. Sonny has written 13 Number One songs and was named Songwriter of the Decade in the ’80s. In addition to co-writing most all of Exile’s hit singles, LeMaire wrote Restless Heart’s Grammy nominated fan favorite “When She Cries,” Billboard chart-topper “Beautiful Mess” by Diamond Rio, along with “She Thinks She Needs Me” by Andy Griggs, “Fall”recorded by Clay Walker and “What I Did Right” by Sons of the Desert. Exile’s signature hit and one of the defining soft-rock songs of the late ‘70s, “Kiss You All Over,” is ranked in the top 10 of Billboard’s Top 50 Sexiest Songs Of All Time, was a Number One smash in multiple countries and featured in films like Happy Gilmore, Mind Hunter, Zookeeper, Wild Hogs and more.

Mae Estes is a Hope, Arkansas native. Mae began singing at age seven in a rodeo arena and has been building her career in Nashville ever since. In 2024, she was named AIMP Rising Artist-Writer of the Year, a CMT Next Woman of Country, and a three-time Arkansas CMA Female Vocalist of the Year. In 2025, GRAMMY.com recognized her as one of “14 Rising Country Stars To Know Now.” A sought-after collaborator and standout vocalist, Estes continues to win fans with her unfiltered storytelling and self-titled EP.

Shawn Camp is another Arkansas-bred singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist whose career bridges traditional roots music and modern songwriting. A prodigy raised on fiddle tunes and front-porch picking, Camp moved to Nashville at 20 and went on to play with legends including the Osborne Brothers, Jerry Reed, Alan Jackson, and Trisha Yearwood. As a writer, he has penned hits for Willie Nelson, Garth Brooks, Brooks & Dunn, George Strait, Josh Turner and more. A close collaborator of Guy Clark, Camp co-wrote the acclaimed concept album The Ghost of Sis Draper, honoring Clark’s storytelling legacy. He is also a two-time Grammy winner, including as a member of bluegrass supergroup The Earls of Leicester.

Brandon Dyce, CEO of Pet Community Center shares, “My Furry Valentine brings together the heart of Nashville’s songwriting community and our shared love for animals. With four incredible songwriters on one stage, this night isn’t just about great music—it’s about giving dogs and cats the chance to live healthier, happier lives through access to veterinary care. So many families love their pets deeply but struggle to afford the care they need, and every ticket sold helps close that gap for pets who need us most.”

