1/18/26: Clear Skies and Chilly Evening at 29°F in Williamson County

By
Source Staff
-
photo by Donna Vissman

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is a chilly 29.1°F with a clear sky. Winds are currently blowing at 7.8 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Today, the area saw a high of 34°F and a low of 17.4°F. Conditions remained clear throughout the day with winds reaching up to 9 mph. There was no chance of precipitation as skies stayed mainly clear.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 28.6°F with continued clear skies. Winds will persist at speeds up to 9 mph. The weather will remain stable with no precipitation expected.

Residents are advised to dress warmly if venturing outdoors tonight due to the low temperatures and chilly wind.

Today's Details

High
34°F
Low
17°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
55%
UV Index
3.4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
29°F · feels 20°F
Sunrise
6:55am
Sunset
4:59pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 34°F 17°F Mainly clear
Monday 32°F 20°F Overcast
Tuesday 37°F 13°F Clear sky
Wednesday 46°F 27°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 48°F 33°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 38°F 26°F Snow fall: slight
Saturday 24°F 17°F Snow fall: slight
Next 24 Hours

