1/18/26: Clear Skies and Chilly Evening at 29°F in Williamson County

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is a chilly 29.1°F with a clear sky. Winds are currently blowing at 7.8 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Today, the area saw a high of 34°F and a low of 17.4°F. Conditions remained clear throughout the day with winds reaching up to 9 mph. There was no chance of precipitation as skies stayed mainly clear.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 28.6°F with continued clear skies. Winds will persist at speeds up to 9 mph. The weather will remain stable with no precipitation expected.

Residents are advised to dress warmly if venturing outdoors tonight due to the low temperatures and chilly wind.

Today's Details High 34°F Low 17°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 55% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 29°F · feels 20°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 4:59pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 34°F 17°F Mainly clear Monday 32°F 20°F Overcast Tuesday 37°F 13°F Clear sky Wednesday 46°F 27°F Drizzle: light Thursday 48°F 33°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 38°F 26°F Snow fall: slight Saturday 24°F 17°F Snow fall: slight

