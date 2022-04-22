WWII Veteran, Coach and Pillar of the Community Jimmy Gentry Has Died

A lifelong resident of Williamson County, WWII veteran, notable coach at several local schools and pillar of the community Jimmy Gentry has died at the age of 97.

Born and raised in Williamson County in 1925, Gentry was one of nine children who grew up in a working-class family during the Depression. After the death of his father, he became an expert hunter, trapper, and fisherman in order to provide for his struggling family. Gentry was a noted high school athlete, and at the age of 18, he went to war to help defend his nation. In WWII, he fought at the Battle of the Bulge and helped liberate the Dachau Concentration Camp in Germany. He was awarded two Bronze Stars for his actions during the invasion of Germany.

Gentry was also a longtime coach at Battle Ground Academy, Brentwood Academy, and Franklin High School. Along with being an educator, Gentry also hosted a camp at his family farm – Gentry Farm – where local youth could learn farming skills.

In 2015, a portion of Highway 96W (close to the seventh generation Gentry Farm) in Franklin, was named Coach Jimmy Gentry Highway.

The community has been sharing about the loss of Coach Gentry.

Brentwood Academy, where Gentry coached from 1977 to 1998, shared on social media, “Coach Gentry impacted the lives of so many members of the Brentwood Academy family through his leadership, influence, and faithfulness to God and country. We will never forget his amazing ability to bring character and faith to life through his storytelling. Join me in prayer for the Gentry family and in giving thanks to God for the life and impact of Jimmy Gentry,” said Brentwood Academy headmaster Curt Masters.

Halfway Market shared, “The HalfWay family will miss our friend. We love you Jimmy Well done Coach.”

