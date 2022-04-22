Lions Pride Pancake Breakfast Makes its Return This Weekend

The Franklin Lions Club will host its Lions Pride Breakfast on Saturday, April 23 at 7 am. Normally an annual event, the last pancake breakfast fundraiser was held in 2019 due to the pandemic.

“We are excited to bring back a slice of normalcy in our great community,” said Lee Reeves, the club’s marketing officer. “The annual Lions Club pancake breakfast fundraiser is a staple in many communities, including ours.”

The breakfast will be held at St. Phillip Catholic Church (113 2nd Avenue South, Franklin, TN 37064) from 7:00 am to 11:00 am on Saturday, April 23, and will be serving up pancakes, bacon, eggs, biscuits, and more. Don’t miss it! Bring the kids! A tag and bake sale will also be available.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 and can be purchased from a Lions member or at the door. All proceeds go to support the charitable efforts of the Franklin Lions Club.

