Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Dickson Man on Child Sex Abuse Charges

Members of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, recently arrested Eli Jarrad McCord, 23, following a Williamson County Grand Jury indictment for the following crimes:

· Aggravated rape of a child

· Aggravated sexual battery

· Especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor

· Sexual exploitation of a minor less than 50 images/videos

· Sexual exploitation of a minor

The WCSO-ICAC Task Force began investigating McCord after receiving a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) concerning his possession of child sexual abuse material. The investigation resulted in the rescue of a 5-month old child victim who we believe McCord sexually assaulted. Digital media recovered during the investigation provided evidence of McCord producing and possessing child sexual abuse material. McCord is being held at the Williamson County Jail without bond.

The WCSO-ICAC Task Force works proactively within the community to ensure that violent sex offenders preying on our youth in the dark shadows are stopped and ultimately brought to justice. If you have a tip related to online child sexual exploitation, please submit this information online via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at https://report.cybertip.org/

To report information on other crimes, call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000. You will remain anonymous.