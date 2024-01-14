WINTER STORM WARNING 1-14-16-2024

Winter Storm Warning

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 240 AM CST Sun Jan 14 2024 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-142100- /O.UPG.KOHX.WS.A.0001.240115T0000Z-240116T1800Z/ /O.NEW.KOHX.WS.W.0001.240115T0000Z-240116T1200Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 240 AM CST Sun Jan 14 2024 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches...with locally higher amounts of around 6 inches...possible. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 6 PM CST this evening to 6 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 26. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Snow showers likely, mainly after 9pm. Cloudy, with a low around 16. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

M.L.King Day Snow showers. High near 23. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Monday Night A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as zero. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.