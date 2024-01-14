WEATHER 1-14-15-2024 : What To Expect When You wake in The Morning

A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect tonight.

A Mess… you can expect a mess….. depending on where you live in Middle Tennessee 3-7 inches is what we are looking at overnight and through tomorrow. The only thing that is for sure is bitter…and we mean bitter cold temps thru Wednesday.

Expect major traffic issues most of the week. Power outages are probable.

We will keep you up to date as we learn more. Here is the forecast at this moment for tomorrow:

Tonight Snow, mainly before 4am. Low around 16. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

M.L.King Day Snow. High near 23. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Monday Night A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as -2. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.