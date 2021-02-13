Winter Storm to Bring Ice and Snow to Middle Tennessee

A major winter storm is likely to affect Middle Tennessee early next week with a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow expected, reports National Weather Service (NWS).

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from late Sunday through early Tuesday for all of Middle Tennessee.

What to Expect:

Significant ice and snow accumulation is expected

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch possible.

Major travel impacts are likely, especially Monday and Tuesday

Daily Weather Breakdown:

Sunday

Daytime: Patchy freezing rain and sleet before 3pm, then a slight chance of rain and sleet between 3pm and 4pm, then a slight chance of freezing rain and sleet after 4pm.

Cloudy, with a high near 33. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Freezing rain and sleet, mainly after 7pm. Low around 26. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.2 of an inch possible. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.

Monday

Freezing rain and sleet before 1pm, then freezing rain and sleet, possibly mixed with snow. High near 30. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: Freezing rain and sleet, possibly mixed with snow, becoming all snow after 7pm. Low around 15. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of snow before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night:Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. North northeast wind around 5 mph.

